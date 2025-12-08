It is Christmas season… the giving season… so I wanted to pause the usual charts and receipts for a minute and talk directly to you.

Irrational Fear is completely reader-supported. There are no government grants riding on what I say here, no university communications office, no corporate sponsor looking over my shoulder. That means I can tell you exactly what I think the data show… even when it cuts against the approved narrative.

Some people still tell me that since I left academia, I no longer count as an “expert” on Earth systems. I see it the opposite way. Leaving academia unchained me. I do not spend my time worrying about whether the next grant will be funded or whether a dean will be upset about a quote in the newspaper. I can follow the evidence wherever it goes and call out bad science and bad policy without thinking about my tenure file.

This year alone, I have published over 100 unique articles on Irrational Fear… long-form pieces, deep dives on data, and running commentary on the way the climate crisis narrative keeps drifting further away from reality. That number will go up again before the calendar flips. At the current subscription price, most paid readers are getting all of that for less than $0.50 per article, often less than a cup of coffee for an entire month of work.

My goal with every piece is simple… give you the data and receipts you need to push back against the climate crisis storyline in real conversations. With family… with friends… with teachers and colleagues… and just as important, when you decide who should represent you in government. The climate scare has become a very convenient excuse to raise taxes, centralize power, and funnel money to favored industries and NGOs. None of that will change the weather.

Because it is Christmas season, I wanted to say thank you in a more concrete way.

For a limited time, I am taking three of the most-read paid articles of 2025 out from behind the paywall. I picked these based purely on Substack’s internal metrics… views, reads, and engagement. They are now completely free to read and to share with anyone you think might benefit from a more rational perspective.

Here are the three unlocked articles:

“ Is It Really Our CO₂? ” – I dig into new isotope and carbon-cycle research that quietly undercuts the “we know exactly where every molecule comes from” story and ask whether nature’s own fluxes are playing a much bigger role in rising CO₂ than the models admit.

“ Pole Shifts and Climate Change ” – A tour through the Laschamps magnetic excursion 42,000 years ago and what a collapsing magnetic field did to climate, radiation, and life… and why you almost never hear the IPCC or media talk about geomagnetic forcing at all.

“How the IPCC Buried the Medieval Warm Period” – I walk through how past IPCC reports quietly flattened natural warm periods, then bring in new Antarctic evidence showing Medieval warmth and glacier retreat at pre-industrial CO₂ levels, which blows a hole in the “unprecedented modern warming” narrative.

I am not going to spoil the details here. Part of the fun is clicking through and seeing why these pieces hit such a nerve this year. Just know that all three are fully unlocked. You can read them, comment on them, and share them as widely as you like.

To my current paid supporters… sincerely, thank you. You are the reason an earth science professor-in-exile can spend his time reading papers, checking numbers, and writing instead of chasing grants. You also have a secret superpower this time of year. On Substack you can send gift subscriptions with a couple of clicks. If you know someone who is struggling with climate anxiety, or just someone who senses something is off in the climate conversation but does not yet have the facts, a year of Irrational Fear might be exactly the gift they need.

Because it is Christmas, I am also offering a 25% discount for the first year. You can use it for yourself, or you can apply it to a gift subscription. Either way, it is an easy way to get full access to more than 415 articles for far less than the price of a streaming subscription.

I read the comments on every piece, and I learn a lot from you. Many of you have pointed me to papers, data sets, and real-world stories that never show up in mainstream coverage. Please keep doing that. If you disagree with something, say so. This community is at its best when we are sharpening each other’s arguments.

Enjoy these three free articles, share them with anyone who might be ready to question the climate crisis narrative, and have a very Merry Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

Dr Matthew Wielicki

IrrationalFear.com

Click here for special offer… https://irrationalfear.substack.com/ChristmasSpecial