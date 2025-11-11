A brief history of the National Climate Assessment (NCA)

Congress created the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) via the Global Change Research Act of 1990, directing the government to produce periodic assessments of climate impacts for the nation. That’s the origin of the National Climate Assessment series (NCA1 in 2000, NCA2 in 2009 … up through NCA5 in 2023). The intent was to summarize observed changes, project future risks, and inform policy.

From the start, the NCAs have leaned on “scenarios” and global climate models to infer how U.S. extremes might change, alongside historical indicators. As we compare those early assessments with what was actually observed, remember that models are hypotheses about the future… not measurements.

What NCA1 (2000) and NCA2 (2009) said—in their own words

The first NCA emphasized more heavy rain, more hurricane rainfall, and concerns about floods and droughts. In plain language, it said: “Climate change is likely to increase flood frequency and amplitude in some regions… In a warmer climate, hurricanes are likely to produce more rainfall. The frequency and intensity of droughts are also likely to increase in some areas due to higher air temperatures.” NCA1 also highlighted that “both the Canadian and Hadley model scenarios project increases in the frequency of heavy precipitation events.”

NCA1’s foundations section tied this together: GFDL hurricane modeling “suggest[ed] that the rate of precipitation during tropical storms could increase,” while simultaneously noting two studies that projected fewer hurricanes overall; it also repeated that heavy precipitation is projected to increase as the climate warms and that flooding could rise with heavier rain—even as drought could also become more common in some contexts.

NCA2 (2009) reiterated these themes at national scale: “The amount of rain falling in the heaviest downpours has increased… about 20 percent… and this trend is very likely to continue,” with the heaviest 1-in-20-year storms projected to occur every 4 to 15 years by late century. It also featured regional pages (e.g., the Midwest) forecasting more frequent, more severe, and longer-lasting heat waves and projecting 1995 Chicago-style heat waves as often as every other year by late century under higher emissions.

To keep the “heat” story honest, I’m leading with NCA5’s own map of observed extremes published in 2023.

It compares 2002–2021 vs. 1901–1960 and shows that days ≥95°F have decreased across much of the Central and Eastern U.S., while increasing mainly in the West; cold days (≤32°F) have decreased; and warm nights (≥70°F) have increased nearly everywhere. That directly contradicts the simplistic headline that hot days are surging “coast to coast,” and it’s consistent with the historical context I’ve shown for years: the 1930s were the high-water mark for widespread heat extremes, while today’s heat risk is mostly about warm, humid nights and urban heat.

If the United States were in a climate crisis, the numbers would scream it. They don’t. In the full analysis below, I line up the exact language from NCA1 and NCA2 against the long U.S. records for heat waves, hurricanes, floods, droughts, and food production—with side-by-side figures you can screen-shot, share, and use. No attribution modeling, no hand-waving—just the receipts. If you’ve ever wanted a one-stop, source-linked debunk you can send to friends, colleagues, or your local representative, this is it.

