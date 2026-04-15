Irrational Fear

Irrational Fear

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jroyston's avatar
jroyston
2d

Congratulations and well done! Good news, not necessarily for us, but I`m sure it will work out. I hope you like your new job and find it fulfilling!

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Marcy Klatt's avatar
Marcy Klatt
2d

Congratulations! You will be the best person for the job, and hopefully will be able to make a real difference. It is an uphill battle, but someone has to take the baton and move it forward, and I'm glad it is you!

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