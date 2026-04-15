Over the past few years, this space has become something far more meaningful than I ever expected when I first started writing.

When I began Irrational Fear, I was coming out of a difficult place professionally. I had spent years in academia, built a career as a scientist, and then found myself increasingly at odds with the direction things were going… not just in terms of conclusions, but in how science itself was being communicated and discussed. This Substack started as a way to keep doing the work I believed in… to keep asking questions, digging into data, and thinking out loud in a place where I could be honest.

What I didn’t expect was all of you.

What grew out of this wasn’t just a publication, it was a real community of people who care deeply about science, about evidence, about getting things right… even when it’s uncomfortable. That has meant more to me than I can really put into words.

And it’s because of that community that I’m writing this today.

I have accepted a role with the federal government.

At this point, I’m not yet able to share exactly what that role is, but I hope to be able to do so soon. What I can say is that it will involve contributing to conversations around climate science, energy, and policy… areas that all of you have been part of exploring with me here for years.

This wasn’t an easy decision. One of the reasons I started this Substack in the first place was because I valued independence… the ability to speak freely, to challenge ideas directly, and to follow the data wherever it led. That doesn’t go away, but it does change when you step into a public role. There are responsibilities that come with it, and there are also constraints that I need to take seriously.

Because of federal ethics rules, I will be pausing paid subscriptions to Irrational Fear in the near future. That means paid subscribers will no longer be charged. I’m currently working with Substack to figure out exactly how the archive will function during this transition, because I want to make sure that the work we’ve built together remains accessible in some form, including content that has been behind the paywall.

For now, subscribing for free will be the only option, and I encourage you to do that so we can stay connected as this next chapter unfolds.

I do intend to continue writing. This space matters to me, and the conversations we’ve had here are not something I want to walk away from. At the same time, I need to be thoughtful and careful about what I comment on until I have clear guidance on what is appropriate under federal ethics rules, especially when it comes to topics that may overlap with my official responsibilities.

I know that may feel like a shift… because it is. But it’s one I hope ultimately allows me to contribute in a different, and hopefully meaningful, way.

If I’m being honest, what led me to say yes to this opportunity is the same thing that has driven much of my writing here: a belief that we can do better. That we can have climate science and energy policy that are grounded in transparency, in honest communication of uncertainty, and in a genuine commitment to the scientific method. Not science as a tool for advocacy, but science as a process for understanding.

Whether I succeed in moving that needle at all remains to be seen. Government is a complicated place, and I’m under no illusions about that. But the chance to try… especially with the perspective I’ve gained over the past few years… felt like something I couldn’t turn down.

I also want to take a moment to reflect on what all of you have helped build here.

In just a couple of years, I’ve published over 435 unique articles. That still surprises me when I say it out loud. But more than the number, it’s the conversations, the feedback, the disagreements, and the support that have made this what it is. Many of you have been here from early on, and others joined along the way, but together you’ve created something that gave me both the platform and the confidence to step into this next role.

I genuinely don’t think this opportunity exists without this community.

So thank you… not in a passing way, but sincerely. Thank you for reading, for sharing, for challenging me, and for being willing to engage in these discussions in a thoughtful way.

As I look ahead, one of the things I care most about is making sure that our conversations about climate and energy stay connected to the bigger picture. Energy is not an abstract concept. It is the foundation of modern life… of health, of economic development, of opportunity. Any serious approach to climate policy has to grapple with that reality, not just for people in the United States, but for the billions around the world who still lack reliable access to energy.

If I can play even a small role in helping shape policies that recognize that… that balance environmental goals with human needs… then this next chapter will be worth it.

I’m honored to have been considered for this role, and I’m excited, if also a bit humbled, by what lies ahead. I’ll share more details as soon as I’m able. Until then, I hope you’ll stay subscribed, stay engaged, and stay part of this journey.

Because while things are changing, the underlying mission hasn’t.

And I’m not done yet.

Thank you again… truly.

— Dr. Matthew Wielicki

IrrationalFear.com