Thanks to your continued support, Irrational Fear is now ranked #2 on Substack’s Rising Climate & Environment Leaderboard. That’s not just a number… It’s a sign that real, honest science is breaking through the noise.

Here are the Top 3 most-read articles from April:

🔥 #1 — How the IPCC Buried the Medieval Warm Period

And why it keeps proving today’s warming isn’t unique or unnatural

Modern climate models claim today’s warming is “unprecedented.” But new peer-reviewed research from East Antarctica tells a different story, one that the IPCC is actively ignoring. Discover how the Medieval Warm Period, once widely accepted as a global event, has been methodically erased from modern assessments... and why its return threatens the foundation of the climate crisis narrative.

🔗 Read it now

💸 #2 — Tax Day Truth Bomb: Where Your Climate Dollars Really Went

Global emissions are up. Western economies are down. Someone’s winning… and it’s not you.

You’ve paid the carbon taxes, bought the solar panels, and shut down your coal plants. So why are global CO₂ levels still rising? Because we didn’t cut emissions, we outsourced them to China and India. This article follows the money, exposes the accounting gimmicks, and shows how Western nations are subsidizing their own decline in the name of “climate leadership.”

🔗 Read it now

🌊 #3 — The Emperor Has No Lab Coat

Why claims of satellite sea-level precision are exposing science as narrative, not measurement.

They say satellites can detect sea-level acceleration of 9 microns per year, that’s 1/8th the width of a human hair. From 1,300 kilometers up. Through storms, waves, and ocean swells. If that sounds like science fiction, that’s because it is. This deep-dive dissects the absurd assumptions behind the sea-level datasets you’re supposed to trust… and shows how peer review has become a shield for narrative-driven pseudoscience.

🔗 Read it now

🙌 Thank you again to every reader, commenter, and sharer. Your support is helping to restore honesty and accountability to science… one article at a time.

👀 Not subscribed yet?

Now’s the time. For a limited time, get 20% off your first year and unlock full access to these top articles, and over 350 exclusive deep-dives that challenge climate orthodoxy with hard science, forgotten history, and fearless investigation.

👇

🔗 Subscribe now to Irrational Fear

Truth still matters. Let’s prove it.

— Dr. Matthew Wielicki