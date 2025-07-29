A Win for Common Sense: Lee Zeldin Takes Down Climate Bureaucracy

Today marks a landmark victory for science, policy, and common sense: the overturning of the EPA’s controversial 2008 Endangerment Finding. This ruling falsely labeled carbon dioxide (CO₂), the gas we exhale at around 40,000 ppm, as a dangerous pollutant, setting the stage for an unprecedented wave of burdensome regulations and massive government overreach.

I previously detailed this bureaucratic deception in "Mr. Zeldin, Will You Rescue America From the EPA’s Climate Fraud?". Thanks to the decisive action by Director Lee Zeldin, it appears my call—and the calls of countless others—have been heard.

From Chevron to Clarity: Ending Decades of Regulatory Abuse

This victory didn't happen overnight. It was paved by the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in the case of Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, which effectively ended the Chevron Doctrine. As I explained in my piece, "Chevron No More", this ruling ensures regulatory agencies can no longer invent their own interpretations of statutes… such as declaring CO₂ a pollutant under the Clean Air Act, without explicit congressional mandate.

With Chevron defeated, the flawed logic supporting the 2008 Endangerment Finding unraveled, clearing the way for today’s victory.

A New Report Changes Everything

In parallel with this regulatory shift, the Department of Energy (DOE) just released a groundbreaking climate report, offering a refreshingly honest reassessment of CO₂’s role in climate change. Far from the alarmist rhetoric that dominated the original EPA finding, this new DOE document highlights:

The significant economic benefits of increased CO₂, directly enhancing plant growth and agricultural productivity… a topic I explored deeply in "Rethinking CO₂".

Clear evidence debunking exaggerated claims about economic harm from CO₂ emissions.

But this is just scratching the surface.

For more details on the EPA's recent proposal to rescind the Obama-era Endangerment Finding and associated regulations, you can read the official announcement here.

