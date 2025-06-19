The Latest Climate Pivot: From Warming to Agricultural Ruin

Here we go again. As public interest wanes in the endless parade of climate doom, first global warming, then extreme weather, activists and complicit media have pivoted once more. Their latest scare? Subtle warming and rising CO₂, proven to boost crop yields and green the planet, will somehow trigger agricultural collapse. It’s the same tired, debunked narrative, repackaged as ‘groundbreaking’ science.

I've extensively dissected these narratives before. For instance, I've detailed how NASA's own data undermines claims of crop devastation, showing global production of staple crops like rice, wheat, and corn surging approximately 50% since the mid-1990s, precisely when warming is said to have accelerated dramatically. Notably, rice production skyrocketed without significant expansion in cultivated land, proving the tangible benefits of CO₂ fertilization and agricultural innovation.

Similarly, my critique of IPCC predictions spotlighted how their 2007 forecast of agricultural collapse in Africa failed spectacularly. Instead of a predicted 50% yield reduction, agricultural output in regions like the Sahel, East Africa, and Southern Africa soared. Ethiopia alone increased agricultural output by nearly 64% since 2007.

Additionally, I've thoroughly discussed the critical role of synthetic fertilizers made from fossil fuels, essential in sustaining nearly half of the world's population.

Yet, despite these repeated failures, prestigious journals like Nature continue publishing papers that echo the same unfounded fear-mongering. Why? It's simple, fear fuels funding. Activist scientists, universities, and research institutions profit from a perpetual state of alarm. The more dire their predictions, the richer the rewards.

This brings us to the latest paper published in Nature, predicting massive agricultural disruption due to climate change, echoing the IPCC's discredited claims from 2007.

It's a perfect case study in how "scientific" narratives are manipulated to perpetuate irrational climate fears. The models behind these predictions are contrived. They selectively tune variables to deliver alarmist outcomes while blatantly ignoring observational realities.

Why This Paper is Just More Climate Propaganda

Here's the real kicker, the new Nature paper isn't groundbreaking science, it's recycled nonsense. If you've followed my previous writings, you already know what to expect, carefully orchestrated doom, selective data omission, and a complete disregard for observable agricultural trends.

Notably, this research was heavily funded by influential organizations, including the Carnegie Corporation, the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, the Sloan Foundation, and several philanthropic entities like the Heising-Simons Family Fund and the Ray and Dagmar Dolby Fund. This extensive financial backing clearly illustrates the vested interest in promoting climate alarmism, driving more funding and policy influence through fear.

