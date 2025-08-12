Irrational Fear

Irrational Fear

User's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen
2h

Precisely, Dr Wielicki, our public authorities are employed to manage a specific problem, not the people. Assuming a right to restrict and punish people, without trial, is not only improper and overstepping the mark, but it is also illegal in most Western civilised countries. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Australians were subjected to some of the ugliest and cruelest examples of bureaucratic overreach, and we have never forgotten those difficult times. Lest we forget.

Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
2h

Climate change does not CAUSE anything. Climate change is an EFFECT.

In the case of fires, human carelessness, arson and lightning are CAUSES. Poor land management is a contributing factor. Weather is also a contributing factor.

