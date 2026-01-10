In the wake of the United States’ recent withdrawal from the United Nations, it’s clearer than ever that the UN isn’t some benevolent global guardian… It’s an organization that thrives on perpetuating crises, such as “climate change” and “equity,” to justify its bloated budgets and endless bureaucracy. Without a constant drumbeat of impending doom, their funding dries up.

Share

For decades, we were told that climate change itself was the looming threat… rising temperatures, extreme weather, catastrophe just over the horizon. But quietly, almost without public debate, the conversation has shifted. The danger is no longer climate change alone. The danger, increasingly, is what powerful institutions now propose to do about it.

What were once fringe, crackpot “solutions” whispered in obscure academic circles are breaking into the mainstream, published in reputable journals and pushed as serious policy ideas. These aren’t just bad ideas… they’re dangerous, hubristic experiments that could cause real harm, all in the name of fighting a crisis that’s more hype than reality.

I’ve been warning about this for years on Irrational Fear. In “Geoengineering Madness,” I exposed how companies like Make Sunsets are proposing to inject sulfur into the atmosphere to “cool” the planet, conveniently ignoring the trillions we’ve already spent scrubbing sulfur from fuels to combat acid rain. In “Exposing the Waste in Climate Solutions,” I detailed how $2 trillion has been flushed down the drain on unproven tech like carbon capture and blue hydrogen, while real environmental issues get ignored. And don’t get me started on Bovaer… the methane-busting additive for cows that sterilizes lab rats and comes with a laundry list of side effects, as I covered in “Follow The Money, And You’ll Find The Science”. The pattern is clear: climate change itself has never directly killed anyone or posed an existential threat, but the so-called “solutions” could unleash environmental, health, and economic disasters on a massive scale.

The irony? I’m labeled a “climate denier” for pointing out natural variability, the need for aggressive adaptation, and the fact that Earth’s climate has swung by orders of magnitude more than the 1-2°C “magic” threshold we’re supposedly chasing. Meanwhile, the real deniers are those with the god-like hubris to think we can “control” the planet’s climate… like we’re dialing a thermostat in a chaotic, complex system. As I discussed in “Complex Systems, Simple Solutions, and the Myth of Climate Fixes,” applying simplistic fixes to Earth’s intricate climate is a recipe for unintended catastrophe.

And speaking of the U.S., why are we even entertaining these mad-scientist schemes? As I’ve shown before in “Is the U.S. Getting Hot... or Not?,” there’s been no real increase in high temperatures here… the kind that fuel those scary “heat wave” headlines. What we’ve seen is a rise in overnight lows, bumping up averages, but fewer scorching days overall.

The climate industrial complex needs perpetual panic to survive, but the data tells a different story.

If you’re a paid subscriber, read on as we dive into two chilling new examples from mainstream publications: one proposing we weaponize a tick-borne disease to force people off meat, and another suggesting we pump sulfur into the skies using jumbo jets. These aren’t satire… they’re serious proposals, and they highlight why the solutions, not the climate, are what we should truly fear.