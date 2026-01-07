Irrational Fear

Irrational Fear

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
21hEdited

Excellent overview. I learned a lot. Thank you Dr. Wielicki.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
18h

This deep dive into ENSO reveals how thermocline dynamics play such a critical role in global temperature shifts. The way albedo fluctuations interact with these ocean patterns adds another layer of complexity that often gets oversimplified. When you factor in Arctic amplification, you see a much more nuanced picture than what mainstream narratives present. Excellent work highlighting these interconnected mechanisms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Matthew Wielicki · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture