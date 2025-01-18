This is part of a multiple-part, subscriber-only series in which I investigate the most newsworthy climate papers of each year and discuss if the predictions made by these papers, which gained so much media attention, have been observed.

Every year, Carbon Brief publishes a list of the climate papers most featured in the media, and every year it serves as a blueprint for understanding how the climate propaganda machine operates. The formula is simple: hype the papers that make outlandish claims about impending catastrophe and ignore those that contradict the narrative. Imagine my delight when this year’s top paper turned out to be yet another example of this phenomenon… a study predicting the collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) by 2025-2095.

