Irrational Fear

Irrational Fear

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
steve's avatar
steve
11h

I wonder what a graph of average summer temperatures for the last 100 years on any given location (US state, or small country like the UK) would look like? I imagine we would see significant annual variations, with a range of 5-6ºC in the UK. In other words, the normal climate variability exceeds the so-called climate crisis temperature increase. It would be a powerful piece of evidence for the layman that they have nothing to worry about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce Thielen's avatar
Bruce Thielen
9h

“To restore credibility, scientists and influential bodies like the IPCC must embrace transparency, rigorously correct misinformation, and reject alarmist narratives in favor of accurate scientific discourse.” To restore credibility, scientists and influential bodies need to be defunded. They will not come clean, or at least, stop lying until their funding sources dry up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Matthew Wielicki
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture