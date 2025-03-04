If you’ve been following Irrational Fear, you know this past month has been packed with hard-hitting analysis, investigative deep dives, and fearless challenges to the mainstream narrative. With 10 articles published, subscribers got relentless truth-telling at an unbeatable value… around 40-50 cents per article. And right now, you can lock in 20% off your first year right here.

Here are the top 3 must-read pieces from this month:

1. How Al Gore Silenced Bill Gray

👉 Read here

Bill Gray was one of the world’s top hurricane experts—until he dared to challenge Al Gore’s climate narrative. This piece exposes how one of the most influential climate scientists was systematically shut out, his funding cut, and his career sidelined. Why? Because his research contradicted the politically manufactured climate crisis. If you want to understand how the scientific establishment suppresses dissent, this is a must-read.

2. The Paris Agreement Is Dead—So Where’s the Celebration?

👉 Read here

After years of virtue signaling, the Paris Agreement is effectively dead—but instead of celebrating, climate alarmists are doubling down. This article breaks down the stunning reality: global emissions are still rising, China and India never played by the rules, and Western nations crippled their economies for nothing. It’s time to acknowledge the obvious: climate policy was never about the climate.

3. How Science Became a Tool for Fearmongering

👉 Read here

The phrase “trust the science” has become a bludgeon to shut down debate. This article examines how science—once a method for seeking truth—has been hijacked as a propaganda tool. From manipulated statistics to media-driven hysteria, this piece lays out how fear is now the primary driver of public policy, not facts.

10 Articles for Less Than a Cup of Coffee—And 20% Off Right Now

This past month alone, Irrational Fear has published 10 in-depth articles. At 40-50 cents per article, this is hands down the best deal in independent journalism. And right now, you can get 20% off your first year by subscribing here.

If you’re tired of propaganda, misinformation, and alarmist narratives, now is the time to support fearless reporting. Subscribe, read, and help dismantle the climate-industrial complex… one article at a time.