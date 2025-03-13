For decades, we've been bombarded with catastrophic predictions from climate scientists, politicians, and activists. The message has been consistent: even slight warming from greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions will trigger catastrophic melting of the Greenland ice sheet, drowning coastal cities and plunging the world into chaos. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), viewed by many as the gold standard of climate authority, consistently portrays Greenland as one of Earth's most vulnerable regions to warming. We're told repeatedly that Greenland's ice loss directly and rapidly translates into catastrophic global sea-level rise.
But here’s the uncomfortable truth, one that climate alarmists conveniently overlook: Greenland has been dramatically warmer in the past, and yet sea levels were significantly lower than today. How can this possibly be true if our entire understanding of warming and sea-level rise is supposedly settled science?
The Holocene Contradiction
The Holocene Thermal Maximum (HTM), around 9,000 to 5,000 years ago, provides a powerful historical reality check. During this period, Greenland was a staggering 4–8.5°C warmer than today, according to a comprehensive study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a journal I have also published in.
Yet, shockingly, global sea levels during this significantly warmer period were lower than today's levels… a fact clearly demonstrated by Holocene sea-level reconstructions.
How can this be? If Greenland's ice sheet truly responds dramatically to modest temperature increases, then temperatures 4-8.5°C warmer should have submerged substantial portions of coastal regions worldwide. Instead, the exact opposite happened: sea levels stabilized and remained relatively lower, even as temperatures surged.
A Smoking Gun Against Climate Alarmism?
The implications of this evidence go beyond mere scientific curiosity, they directly challenge the political and economic narratives driving climate policy. For decades, policymakers and climate activists have insisted that anthropogenic GHG emissions are the central driver of catastrophic warming. Yet, the fact that significantly higher temperatures prevailed globally at pre-industrial CO₂ levels during the Holocene and that sea levels were stable or even lower, raises a critical question: Is the role of anthropogenic GHGs in modern warming as dominant as we’ve been told?
This isn’t just a minor scientific anomaly, it’s potentially a foundational flaw in climate alarmism. If the Greenland ice sheet survived much warmer temperatures without catastrophic sea-level rise, it suggests that current climate models, which forecast drastic sea-level increases even under moderate warming scenarios, may be fundamentally flawed.
Settled Science? Really?
We are constantly reminded by politicians, activists, and even some scientists that climate science is “settled.” Yet here is indisputable evidence that it’s anything but. When confronted with this contradiction, the scientific community remains disturbingly silent, allowing the media and policymakers to perpetuate narratives of doom.
This silence isn’t scientific rigor… it's scientific negligence. The historical data from Greenland and the Holocene era demand an open, transparent debate. They require us to revisit the underlying assumptions that drive current climate models, rather than blindly accepting catastrophic predictions rooted in a shaky understanding of climate dynamics.
Confronting the Truth
The evidence is clear: our prevailing climate narrative, which insists that Greenland's modest warming will lead to catastrophic flooding, simply does not align with Earth's climate history. The Holocene Thermal Maximum shows that not only has Greenland been substantially warmer before, but those warmer conditions did not translate into significantly higher sea levels.
We must confront the uncomfortable truth: the link between Greenland warming and catastrophic sea-level rise has been exaggerated, distorted, or at the very least, misunderstood. It’s time for climate science, and the scientists who shape it, to acknowledge these contradictions openly.
Conclusion: The End of Settled Science
The contradictions presented by Greenland’s temperature history and Holocene sea-level data aren't just intriguing, they might just be the smoking gun that blows the lid off climate alarmism. It’s time for scientists, policymakers, and the public to honestly reassess what we know and, more importantly, what we don’t know.
Because if Greenland was substantially warmer in the past without triggering catastrophic sea-level rise, perhaps continued warming won’t produce the dire consequences we're constantly warned about. Perhaps the science, after all, is far from settled.
If the climate community values scientific integrity over political convenience, it’s time to speak out. If they don’t, we’re left wondering: Is this really about science at all?
Or is it about something else entirely?
I admit that even though I use geologic concepts of sequence stratigraphy as a tool, one that relies on eustatic (global) sea level as a concept, I still don't understand how sea level models work. It seems unlikely to me that they account for plate tectonic changes in the volume of the ocean basins. How do we measure the changes in volume of the mid-ocean ridges, which are the world's largest mountain ranges and are active volcanic centers (e.g. Iceland)? There are all sorts of inputs that change sea level, such as sedimentation (which is not a constant rate) and isostatic rebound, which has a long delay in response to changes in continental mass. I find it hard to believe that any model that predicts sea level rise on a global level is incorporating many of the most important factors, because I see no data available to even estimate these changes. For example, it seems possible to me that Greenland might experience enough isostatic rebound during a warm period from unloading of ice that sea level could remain constant. I don't know if the timing of the two fits together. But I do know that much of the catastrophic sea level change warnings are actually based on nonsense, because the examples given are often places that are experiencing isostatic changes (Chesapeake Bay, Louisiana coastline), or they have been pumping groundwater (Miami) and lowered the land levels themselves, or in the case of some volcanic atolls and islands, the volcano under them is cooling and just sinking because of that (Hawaiian Islands). Even earthquakes can cause measurable changes in local sea level (Northridge Earthquake, Los Angeles). Sea level changes are very often local, and not global, so measuring global sea level and leaving out the factors I have mentioned here seems like a difficult if not impossible task. It seems as if the people predicting global sea level rise don't realize that dry land does not actually have a static elevation, and the volume the ocean basins will hold is also not a constant. And I won't even go into expansion of water from temperature changes......
Yes THE GREEN CHEAT, where and when does one start with this 'hot potato' as there are so many liars involved and people with vested interests and hidden agendas, no doubt. When did it start? Maybe with the odd smart loony caveman telling the others no we cannot have a fire every day as we shall burn all the trees!? That never happened so the caveman was a conman and that was way back!! So nothing new regarding cons and scams!?
Now in my short time I have seen and heard what I take to be SATANIC LIES being told etc for the BENEFIT OF THE GREEN CHEATS! Get a diesel car as is better for the planet----the sea is going to flood parts of London and New York and islands shall be under water! I have asked in the past where is the water going to come from for the sea level to rise so high? The area covered with ice is minuscule compared to the area of oceans and seas so in my own brain I thought that would only make the sea rise a couple of inches at most, if every bit of ice melted. YES/NO?-----There shall be no ice left and no polar bears etc, well the polar bears never took the fur coats off to do a bit of sun bathing and are still freezing! The ice and polar bears are still there!
No doubt earth quakes and earth movement shall have caused changes at some places. Erosion on coast lines also shall have changed areas in small ways!?