Heat waves show no correlation with atmospheric GHG concentrations or emissions.
Heat waves are more likely a result of the expanding bulls-eye and urban heat island effects than climate change.
What are heat waves?
A heatwave is a prolonged period of excessively hot weather, typically lasting for several days or even weeks. It is characterized by temperatures that are significantly higher than the average or typical conditions for a particular region during that time of year. Heatwaves can occur in various parts of the world and can affect bot…