Every year, new temperature records are breathlessly announced as though the planet is plunging into uncharted climate chaos. Mainstream headlines proclaim things like "Humanity just lived through the hottest 12 months in at least 125,000 years" or "This year virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years, EU scientists say". We’re told, often without context or qualification, that the warming we’re experiencing is unlike anything seen in hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of years.

But is that really true? Or have climate authorities, especially the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), built their entire narrative on the selective memory of Earth’s climate past?

The most insidious and fraudulent aspect of modern climate science isn't flawed models or uncertain predictions... it's the deliberate erasure of past climatic states that undermine the prevailing narrative. The IPCC, ostensibly tasked with objective scientific assessment, has become a vehicle for confirmation bias, selectively omitting historical climate extremes to support alarmist conclusions. I've extensively documented this inherent bias, highlighting how it shapes and distorts their findings (Confirmation Bias within the IPCC).

Ignoring the Evidence: The IPCC’s Selective History

One such selective amnesia case is the historical megadroughts. These natural extremes far exceed modern droughts attributed to human-caused climate change, yet the IPCC habitually overlooks such critical historical data. A striking example is the Cantona megadrought in ancient Mexico, a devastating natural event entirely unconnected to anthropogenic factors. This severe drought, spanning centuries, dwarfs recent climate events but remains conspicuously absent from IPCC assessments (Forgotten Extremes: The Megadroughts the IPCC Ignores).

Similarly, the Medieval Warm Period (MWP)—a globally recognized warm epoch from roughly 950 to 1250 AD—poses an existential threat to the IPCC-endorsed narrative that modern warming is unprecedented. Initially documented extensively, the MWP was systematically erased from mainstream climate records following the infamous hockey stick graph popularized by Michael Mann in 1999. This graph significantly flattened historical temperature variability to emphasize recent warming, providing political ammunition for urgent climate action despite contradictory historical evidence (The Medieval Warm Period: A Global Phenomenon?).

This erasure isn't accidental. The IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) minimizes the MWP, often describing it as a regional or modest climate fluctuation... not a globally significant phase. This vague framing allows them to avoid confronting the wide body of peer-reviewed evidence showing synchronized warming across both hemispheres, a conclusion that undermines the entire premise of modern warming being "unprecedented."

New Antarctic Evidence Shatters the Narrative

And now... new research from Antarctica just changed the game.

A recent study published in Nature has provided stunning new evidence that the Medieval Warm Period was not only real, but warmer than today... even in East Antarctica. The authors describe a warming pulse that occurred roughly 1,050 years ago, powerful enough to erode glaciers and carve channels deep into bedrock. These erosional signatures match what we’d expect from modern meltwater activity during periods of strong polar amplification. Only there’s a problem: this happened when CO₂ levels were stable around 280 ppm.

Even more damning is this line from the authors themselves:

"It is also noteworthy that under current climatic conditions, despite some of the effects of recent climate change that have been observed even in continental Antarctica, there is no evidence of meltwater on the BCG, and the surface of the glacier is permanently snow-covered."

Let that sink in. The glacier is not melting today... but it did melt over a thousand years ago.

