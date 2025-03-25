Two years ago, Irrational Fear took its first wobbly steps into the world, and look at us now—we're out of diapers, confidently walking around, and (mostly) using the toilet like big kids!
When I started this journey during my last semester in academia, I was nervous about the future. Leaving behind the constraints of academia and the ideological demands…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Irrational Fear to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.