As January comes to a close, I wanted to pause for a moment and say thank you.

This month, I published eight new articles here at Irrational Fear. That’s roughly the pace I’m aiming for going forward, about two pieces a week, enough to stay engaged with what’s happening, but not so much that the work becomes rushed or shallow.

With those January posts, the archive now sits at over 420 articles. That number still surprises me a bit. What started as a small outlet for data-driven climate analysis has grown into a large body of work examining climate, energy, risk, and policy through one simple lens:

What do the observations actually show?

A look at what was covered this month

January’s articles spanned a wide range of topics, but they shared a common theme… stepping back from headlines and asking whether the claims being made are supported by evidence.

A few examples:

In “Where Are the Climate-Related Disasters?”, I looked at global EM-DAT disaster data through 2025. After 25 years of rising emissions and repeated claims of accelerating extremes, the global disaster record remains flat. One detail stood out in particular: only one extreme-temperature disaster was recorded worldwide in 2025. That doesn’t mean heat doesn’t happen… it means the way we talk about it often bears little resemblance to documented impacts.

“ENSO: The Pacific’s Climate Powerhouse” focused on the El Niño–Southern Oscillation and its outsized influence on global temperatures and weather patterns. ENSO explains much of what gets labeled as “record heat,” yet it’s routinely sidelined because it doesn’t fit neatly into policy narratives.

In “Greenland’s Ancient Melt”, I broke down a new Nature Geoscience paper showing that parts of Greenland were ice-free about 7,000 years ago, during the Holocene Thermal Maximum, at pre-industrial CO₂ levels. It’s an important reminder that Earth’s climate history is far more dynamic than most modern discussions acknowledge.

Other January pieces explored the jet stream, ocean heat content, climate policy, the United Nations, and what an honest conversation about energy should look like in 2026.

How this publication works

Most of what I write is free to read. That’s by design. I want people to be able to access the core arguments, see the data, and decide for themselves whether the dominant narratives hold up.

That said, I usually include a subscriber-only section in each piece. Those sections are where I slow down even more… walking through charts, explaining assumptions, and showing exactly how I arrive at my conclusions. They’re there for readers who want a deeper dive rather than a summary.

Whether you read for free or subscribe, I’m glad you’re here.

Why independence matters to me

Irrational Fear is entirely subscriber-funded.

I don’t receive government grants.

I don’t work for energy companies.

I don’t answer to NGOs, foundations, or institutions that require a particular conclusion.

I often describe myself as an Earth science professor-in-exile, and while that phrase has a bit of humor in it, it also reflects something real. The space for open, skeptical, data-first analysis inside traditional institutions has narrowed. Writing independently allows me to follow the evidence wherever it leads.

One of the most meaningful things I heard in 2025 came from students and young readers who told me that this work helped ease their climate anxiety. Not by denying change, but by restoring context and proportion. That’s something I take seriously, and it’s a big part of why I keep doing this.

Looking ahead

I think 2026 is going to be an important year.

There are growing cracks in the climate narrative… not because of politics, but because many claims simply don’t hold up when tested against observations. Models are powerful tools, but they aren’t reality, and when predictions repeatedly fail, they deserve re-examination.

My plan is simple: keep writing, keep checking claims against data, and keep presenting the results as clearly and honestly as I can.

If you already subscribe, thank you. Your support makes this possible.

If you don’t, I encourage you to become a free or paid subscriber and decide for yourself whether this work is valuable.

Either way, I appreciate you taking the time to read.

