Irrational Fear

Irrational Fear

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie Hagemeister's avatar
Susie Hagemeister
1d

I really appreciate the work you do and opening my eyes. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Matthew Wielicki
Margaret G's avatar
Margaret G
1d

Thank you for all your work. And thank you for knowing that "data" are plural! So many people treat data as a singular noun, but it is the plural of the Latin word "datum". It's important that we don't lose sight of accuracy in both science and language.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Matthew Wielicki
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Matthew Wielicki · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture