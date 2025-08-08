Jet-Fueled Lies, Phoenix Edition
Why Sky Harbor’s “118 °F record” tells us more about aviation combustion than about climate
I entered science to follow evidence… not narratives. Most researchers still do, yet each time a “new record” pops up from a thermometer hemmed in by taxiways and jet engines, the integrity I signed up to protect takes another hit.
Last month I caught Tampa’s 100 °F “all-time high” red-handed. The spike lined up with a Delta jet idling next to the sensor, a textbook case of combustion heat dressed up as climate change. As I wrote then, we have seen this scam before… manufactured records from poorly located stations ring-fenced by tarmac and exhaust.
Now the playbook lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor. On 7 August 2025, the National Weather Service trumpeted a graphic declaring 118 °F — a new August record.
What the graphic left out:
The 118 °F reading lasted no more than five minutes.
It occurred at 3:40 pm, 3:50 pm, 3:55 pm, and 4:00 pm, smack in the afternoon departure rush.
Winds blew west at 7–9 kts, gusting past 17 kts, steering engine exhaust directly onto the sensor, which sits just 80 m east of Runway 25.
The moment departures thinned, the temperature slipped back to 117 °F, matching the previous mark.
That single, exhaust-driven blip will now live forever in national climate datasets, nudging trendlines upward and gifting climate alarmists another talking point. This is not science, this is taxpayer-funded fraud that siphons wealth and freedom under a veneer of “records.”
