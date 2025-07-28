On July 27, 2025, Tampa, Florida, allegedly reached a new record high of 100°F. Almost instantly, the National Weather Service rolled out celebratory graphics and social media posts. Headlines echoed across national outlets. Climate activists called it a warning... a wake-up call... another undeniable sign that the climate crisis is accelerating.

But as usual, very few paused to ask a basic question: How was this temperature measured?

We have seen this scam before. Manufactured records based on poorly located weather stations, amplified by the Urban Heat Island Effect, surrounded by tarmac, concrete, and combustion engines. Last year I laid this out in detail in my article on Las Vegas' record heat, where temperatures reached 120°F... not in a desert basin but at Harry Reid International Airport, right beside taxiing aircraft.

The same patterns play out here. Tampa's supposed 100°F record is not a warning sign from the sky... it's the predictable outcome of poor siting, jet exhaust, and a media machine desperate for proof of planetary collapse.

In a previous deep dive into heat wave trends, I showed that there's no clear relationship between greenhouse gas concentrations and extreme heat. In fact, the worst heat waves in U.S. history occurred nearly a century ago, including the 1936 Dust Bowl, when CO2 levels were around 310 ppm.

Then there's the inconvenient truth that modern infrastructure, powered by fossil fuels, has not only allowed us to endure heat but also dramatically reduce heat-related deaths. I detailed that in this article, showing how air conditioning, refrigeration, reliable electricity, and water pumping systems have been our greatest defense against heat.

And finally, we cannot ignore the role of media distortion. In my critique of sensationalism, I broke down how headlines often take isolated or contextless data points and present them as global warnings. This isn't science... it's marketing.

So back to Tampa. We are told that this is the hottest day in the city’s recorded history. However, we are not informed that the thermometer is situated feet from a taxiway. We are not told that Delta flight DL1884 was idling right next to the sensor during the first five-minute spikes to 100°F. We are not told that another jet passed the station at the time of the second spike. We are certainly not told that the temperature promptly fell once the jets departed.

So when you see Tampa's name trending with phrases like "record-breaking heat," keep all that context in mind. Because there is a lot more going on than the headlines will ever admit.

