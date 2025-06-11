To effectively market propaganda as science, one must first capture influential government and academic institutions. This disturbing playbook is exactly what climate alarmists have executed over recent decades, transforming respected public institutions into advocacy-driven cash cows. By converting objective scientific inquiry into politically motivated fearmongering, these institutions have effectively secured an endless stream of taxpayer funding.

When NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) was established in 1961, it was dedicated to rigorous, unbiased research in planetary atmospheres and astrophysics. Its founder, Robert Jastrow, envisioned a scientific powerhouse, contributing objectively and reliably to America's space and environmental exploration. Unfortunately, GISS today has become almost unrecognizable, increasingly resembling a politically motivated advocacy group rather than a bastion of objective science.

Why was this dramatic shift necessary? The answer is simple yet alarming: without the manufactured fear of an impending climate catastrophe, taxpayer funding for research would quickly dry up. Alarmism thus ensures continuous funding, justifying endless grants, inflated salaries, and expansive bureaucratic structures. This is the dangerous reality taxpayers face today… an elaborate charade masked as necessary science.

Quote from a former professor of environmental biology and global change at Stanford University and former postdoctoral fellow at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS).

Gavin Schmidt: Scientist or Climate Crusader?

Since Gavin Schmidt took over GISS in 2014, the institute has transitioned from a scientific entity into an activist hub. Schmidt, who co-founded the controversial RealClimate website, frequently blurs the line between unbiased research and advocacy. Under his leadership, GISS’s communications routinely highlight sensational claims about looming climate disasters, sidelining rigorous historical context and uncertainties intrinsic to climate models.

This activism-driven approach ensures taxpayer dollars fund fear-based narratives rather than objective scientific discoveries, enriching careers built upon anxiety and alarmism, rather than scientific rigor and empirical accuracy.

Climate.gov: Institutionalized Fear at Taxpayer Expense

NOAA's Climate.gov epitomizes taxpayer-funded climate alarmism. The website consistently presents exaggerated, worst-case scenarios as inevitable outcomes, often ignoring or minimizing contradictory evidence and uncertainties. The site's alarming content serves primarily to foster public anxiety rather than educate citizens on balanced and scientifically robust perspectives.

By choosing sensationalism over balanced scientific communication, Climate.gov transforms taxpayer resources into tools for maintaining a perpetual state of public fear. This method of communication dangerously politicizes climate science, funneling public funds into sustaining anxiety-driven narratives.

The Climate Bureaucracy’s Financial Web

NASA GISS, Climate.gov, and the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), the producer of the influential National Climate Assessment (NCA), are deeply interconnected financially and ideologically. These entities perpetuate exaggerated threats to justify their existence, continually producing alarming and unrealistic climate projections. Rather than objective analysis, their reports systematically ignore evidence contradicting dire predictions, further entrenching their narrative and funding streams (explore the troubling details).

James Hansen and the Birth of Climate Alarmism

The roots of this alarmist shift trace back to James Hansen’s impactful 1988 congressional testimony. His dramatic statements permanently embedded fear-based narratives within governmental climate science, overshadowing earlier research indicating minimal warming trends. Hansen’s testimony initiated a powerful strategy of sustained urgency, ensuring continuous public funding for alarmist climate narratives (uncover Hansen's influential role).

The IPCC’s Global Confirmation Bias

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) further institutionalized this bias, exclusively highlighting negative climate outcomes while systematically ignoring potential benefits of increased CO2. This deliberate skewing of information ensures global funding streams remain secure, perpetuating alarmist narratives rather than fostering comprehensive scientific understanding (learn more about this global bias).

Climate Costs Myth: Debunking Economic Alarmism

Climate alarmists frequently claim escalating economic impacts from climate-related disasters. However, NOAA's own data consistently demonstrates no sustained rise in weather-related economic losses, contradicting alarmist assertions. Yet, public funds continue to pour into alarmist narratives, inflating bureaucratic structures and salaries (see the data disproving these claims).

Accountability: Ending the Misuse of Taxpayer Funds

Recent events, including NOAA’s climate website shutdown reported by The Guardian

and GISS’s eviction from costly Manhattan offices,

underscore the overdue scrutiny and accountability regarding taxpayer-funded climate advocacy.

Restoring Integrity to Climate Science

The troubling trajectory of NASA GISS and Climate.gov highlights how quickly respected scientific institutions can devolve into self-sustaining propaganda machines. Taxpayers deserve better. It's crucial to end the misuse of public funds and restore scientific integrity, demanding transparency, objectivity, and intellectual honesty.

True scientific inquiry cannot thrive amidst taxpayer-funded fearmongering.

