Hottest year in the last 125,000…

Been seeing headlines such as this lately…

With quotes such as this…

The Earth just endured its hottest 12 months in the modern era, and probably the hottest in 125,000 years, according to an analysis published Thursday.

So, did you just live through the hottest year in the last 125,000?

Mid-Holcene Thermal Maximum…

Share

Our plan…