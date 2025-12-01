November was a quieter month for me on the writing front… family obligations kept me busy, and there are some exciting developments brewing that I can’t discuss just yet. Stay tuned; hopefully, I’ll have big news to share soon. That said, there’s a lot happening in the climate debate right now, with climate hysteria finally showing signs of abating as more people question the alarmist playbook.

In this piece, I walk through the staggering disconnect between COP30’s glossy climate rhetoric and the brutal reality of its host city, Belém, where over 80% of residents lack access to proper sewage systems and raw waste flows into the waterways. While elites arrive on jets to discuss 2100 temperature scenarios, children are living next to open sewers today. I argue that this isn’t environmentalism—it’s neocolonialism in green clothing, prioritizing modeled futures over real human suffering and basic sanitation.

Here I zoom out beyond CO₂ and ask a simple question: why are we spending trillions trying to fine-tune a 1–2 °C warming trend while doing relatively little to protect our grids and satellites from solar storms that can knock civilization sideways in a single night? Using the recent G4/G5 storms as a case study, I explain space weather, Earth’s weakening magnetic field, and what a modern Carrington-class event could do to power systems, GPS, communication networks, and the global economy. Then I compare how different energy technologies—wind, solar, gas, coal, nuclear—stack up in terms of resilience.

This article blows up the fairy tale of a “rapid energy transition.” Using the Energy Institute’s 2025 Statistical Review, I show that after 25 years of trillion-dollar policies, fossil fuels have gone from 88% of global energy in 2000 to… 86% in 2024. That’s it. Renewables didn’t replace fossil fuels—they were bolted on top of soaring global demand, while coal, oil, and gas all hit new highs. I walk through the key charts, the Iberian blackout warning, China’s coal binge, and the brutal math that Net Zero cheerleaders refuse to confront.

