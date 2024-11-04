October recap...
Top articles from Irrational Fear for October 2024.
At the end of each month, I share a roundup of the top articles posted, as many new subscribers may not be aware of previous content.
This month’s most-read article on Irrational Fear, "Drowning in Deception: Floods in Valencia," dives deep into the farce of politicians pinning natural disasters on climate change while sidestepping the real issue—failed infrastructure. In this sharp critique, I pull back the curtain on Valencia's recent flooding and expose how leaders scapegoat climate as they cut corners, leaving communities vulnerable. Want to know what really went wrong in Valencia and why this is just the tip of a global iceberg? Read on to find out who’s truly pulling the strings.
This month's second most-read piece, "Earth’s Forgotten Pulse: The 4,000-Year Climate Cycle," uncovers a fascinating yet overlooked rhythm in Earth’s climate history that today’s alarmists conveniently ignore. In this thought-provoking article, I explore how humanity has weathered—and even thrived—through natural climate fluctuations far more intense than today's changes. Curious about what these ancient cycles reveal about our modern climate debates? Dive in and challenge everything you thought you knew about climate “stability” and “unprecedented” change.
laiming the spot as this month’s third most-read article, "Prophets of Doom: The Green Elites," takes a hard look at the architects of today’s climate hysteria—the so-called green elites. In this piercing critique, I unravel how their gloomy forecasts and restrictive policies do more to control the masses than to “save” the planet. Why do their dire warnings never seem to apply to their lifestyles? If you’re ready to question who’s benefiting from the green agenda, this is a must-read that will make you rethink the motives behind the message.
Coming in as the fourth most-read article this month, "Hurricane Hype Busted: Data Disproves the Climate Narrative," tackles the overblown claims surrounding hurricanes and climate change. In this eye-opening analysis, I break down the data behind recent storms and challenge the media’s obsession with tying every hurricane to global warming. Are hurricanes getting worse, or is this just another scare tactic? If you’re tired of the narrative and want to see what the numbers say, this piece is your antidote to mainstream fearmongering.
Rounding out our top five most-read articles, "Climate Change, Hurricanes, and the Cost of Fear," exposes the hidden price of exaggerated climate alarms around extreme weather. This article digs into the true costs—not just economic but psychological—that come from hyping every hurricane as a climate catastrophe. How much of what we’re told is fact, and how much is manufactured fear? If you're ready to look beyond the headlines and uncover who’s profiting from this endless cycle of dread, this read will give you the clarity you've been searching for.
These articles are ranked by views as reported by Substack. Some are exclusive to subscribers, while others are free to access.
