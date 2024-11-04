At the end of each month, I share a roundup of the top articles posted, as many new subscribers may not be aware of previous content. You can catch the recaps for May, June & July, August, September, October, November, December, January, February, March, April, May, Summer, and September. Thank you for supporting Irrational Fear and independent, science-driven journalism. Stay informed, and be sure to check out any articles you may have missed!

This month’s most-read article on Irrational Fear, "Drowning in Deception: Floods in Valencia," dives deep into the farce of politicians pinning natural disasters on climate change while sidestepping the real issue—failed infrastructure. In this sharp critique, I pull back the curtain on Valencia's recent flooding and expose how leaders scapegoat climate as they cut corners, leaving communities vulnerable. Want to know what really went wrong in Valencia and why this is just the tip of a global iceberg? Read on to find out who’s truly pulling the strings. Irrational Fear Drowning in Deception: Floods in Valencia, Spain Let’s get one thing straight: The recent floods in Valencia, Spain, have nothing to do with climate change and everything to do with ignored infrastructure needs and poor urban planning. It’s almost laughable how quickly politicians and mainstream media (MSM) outlets rushed to label this as a "climate-fueled catastrophe." But take a closer look, and you… Read more

This month's second most-read piece, "Earth’s Forgotten Pulse: The 4,000-Year Climate Cycle," uncovers a fascinating yet overlooked rhythm in Earth’s climate history that today’s alarmists conveniently ignore. In this thought-provoking article, I explore how humanity has weathered—and even thrived—through natural climate fluctuations far more intense than today's changes. Curious about what these ancient cycles reveal about our modern climate debates? Dive in and challenge everything you thought you knew about climate “stability” and “unprecedented” change. Irrational Fear Earth's Forgotten Pulse: The 4,000-Year Cycle That Could Change Everything I've been contemplating a fascinating and somewhat unsettling idea: the existence of a 4,000-year climatic cycle that suggests we're on the cusp of significant climate shifts, independent of greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations. This notion stems from my investigations into historical climate events like the Younger Dryas, the 8.2 kiloyear event, and oth… Read more

laiming the spot as this month’s third most-read article, "Prophets of Doom: The Green Elites," takes a hard look at the architects of today’s climate hysteria—the so-called green elites. In this piercing critique, I unravel how their gloomy forecasts and restrictive policies do more to control the masses than to “save” the planet. Why do their dire warnings never seem to apply to their lifestyles? If you’re ready to question who’s benefiting from the green agenda, this is a must-read that will make you rethink the motives behind the message. Irrational Fear Prophets of Doom: The Green Elite’s War on Human Progress The recent article published in BioScience, "The 2024 state of the climate report: Perilous times on planet Earth," is a parade of exaggerated claims and half-truths, a propaganda piece designed to scare the public into adopting misguided policies while turning a blind eye to the real drivers of human progress. While it projects an image of scientific r… Read more

Coming in as the fourth most-read article this month, "Hurricane Hype Busted: Data Disproves the Climate Narrative," tackles the overblown claims surrounding hurricanes and climate change. In this eye-opening analysis, I break down the data behind recent storms and challenge the media’s obsession with tying every hurricane to global warming. Are hurricanes getting worse, or is this just another scare tactic? If you’re tired of the narrative and want to see what the numbers say, this piece is your antidote to mainstream fearmongering. Irrational Fear Hurricane Hype Busted: Data Disproves Climate Supercharging Claims The mainstream media (MSM) has long amplified the narrative that hurricanes are becoming more powerful and more frequent due to climate change, fueled by rising sea surface temperatures. Recent headlines have linked storms like Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton directly to global warming. For example… Read more