I filed my public comment with the EPA today. It distills years of work I have published here at Irrational Fear… data over dogma, observations over models. The comment draws on many of my prior pieces, including deep dives on disaster trends, CO₂ benefits, measurement bias, and the power of adaptation. If you want the receipts, the full comment is below, and every claim traces back to analyses.

Docket: EPA-HQ-OAR-2025-0194

Subject: Reconsideration of the 2009 Endangerment Finding and Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards

I support EPA’s decision to reconsider the 2009 Endangerment Finding and urge the Agency to rescind it or narrow it substantially. Treating carbon dioxide and other long-lived greenhouse gases as air pollutants that endanger public health and welfare has produced a costly regulatory regime with no demonstrable climate benefit. Since 2009, observations cut against core claims: robust global greening under higher CO₂, no consistent rise in normalized disaster losses, and strong adaptive capacity. Any updated finding should be grounded in measured effects, realistic consumer behavior, grid constraints, and open economy leakage. A full supporting letter with citations is attached as a PDF.

Record since 2009

• Benefits to the biosphere. Satellite records show sustained increases in global leaf area and productivity consistent with CO₂ fertilization. These benefits are welfare-relevant and must be weighed in the calculus.

• Disasters, damages, mortality. After normalizing for population and wealth, loss series do not show a persistent upward trend. Climate-related mortality has fallen as energy access, housing, and forecasting have improved. Treating every bad weather year as proof of endangerment is not risk assessment.

• Sea level and local drivers. Global rise remains modest. Local outcomes are shaped by vertical land motion, subsidence, groundwater extraction, sediment compaction, and coastal engineering. Effective policy begins with local diagnosis and targeted protection rather than national carbon mandates.

• Extreme events and variability. Trends are mixed. Global cyclone counts do not show a persistent increase, burned area has declined since the 1990s, and heavy precipitation changes are regional. Detection and attribution methods are model-dependent and sensitive to study design. Caution is warranted before linking emissions to every hazard metric.

• Adaptation outperforms control. Forecasting, building codes, intelligent siting, heat and fire management, and emergency response have delivered measurable risk reduction. Reliable, affordable energy protects people in both heat and cold.

• Models, uncertainty, and social cost. Many models run warmer than observationally constrained ranges. The social cost of carbon depends heavily on the discount rate, damage functions, assumptions about adaptation, and whether values are global or domestic. EPA should present a domestic range with transparent sensitivity and include biosphere benefits.

Regulatory leakage, behavior, and grid reality

Recent EPA analyses acknowledge shifts since the 2024 vehicle rules. Consumer acceptance of electric vehicles is lower than modeled, incentives have changed, fuel price paths matter, and rapid load growth from data centers and electrification stresses reliability. Misestimation of demand, differences in real use, effects on vehicle longevity, and power sector constraints are central to whether derivative rules produce net benefits. By raising domestic costs while shifting energy-intensive industry abroad, policy can increase global emissions and erode the United States’ capacity without measurable climate gains. Distributional effects are significant, since higher energy and mobility costs fall hardest on lower-income households, renters, rural drivers, and small businesses.

Recommendations

Rescind or narrow the Endangerment Finding wherever the causal chain to endangerment is not observable in the record or is offset by biosphere benefits and adaptation. Protect people, not climate abstractions. Prioritize criteria pollutants and direct local exposures with clear health links. Fund resilience, siting discipline, drainage and flood control, and infrastructure hardening over aspirational temperature targets. Modernize the evidence base. Commission independent syntheses on global greening, normalized losses, and weather-related mortality. Require that regulatory impact analyses reflect updated fuel prices, changed incentives, consumer acceptance, real-world vehicle utilization, and grid reliability constraints before claiming net benefits. Address leakage and open economy effects. Quantify offshoring and embedded emissions whenever domestic rules shift production abroad. Avoid policies that harm the United States’ welfare while moving emissions to less efficient jurisdictions. Require transparent social cost analysis. Publish domestic benefit ranges with reasonable discounting, show sensitivity to key assumptions, and explicitly credit CO₂-driven greening. Add a five-year sunset review. Reassess the finding against observations, not projections, and retire rules that fail basic cost-benefit tests.

Conclusion

The 2009 finding has not delivered what it promised. Carbon dioxide continues to rise largely from industrial growth in China and India. Domestic rules have reshuffled where production occurs while compounding costs at home. A science-based, welfare-maximizing EPA should acknowledge greener landscapes, flat normalized disaster metrics, and the power of adaptation. The rational path is to withdraw or sharply narrow the finding and refocus on tangible environmental quality, resilient infrastructure, and affordable, reliable energy.

Sincerely,

Dr Matthew M. Wielicki

Isotope geochemist, author of the Irrational Fear Substack