Sea levels were significantly higher in the mid to late-Holocene at pre-industrial levels of CO2.
Thus, we should have no expectation in a measurable change to sea level rise by lowering atmospheric CO2 concentration.
Sea levels in the Holocene…
The Holocene is the current geological epoch, which began approximately 11,700 years ago after the last major ice age. During this time, sea levels have fluctuated due to a variety of natural factors, including changes in temperature, ice melt, and ocean currents.
Over the last few thousand years, the sea level has been relativ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Irrational Fear to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.