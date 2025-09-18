Irrational Fear

Irrational Fear

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Slivka's avatar
Ben Slivka
2d

The "long march through the institutions" was successful beyond the dreams of the handful of intellectuals who kicked it off in the late 1960s. Christopher Rufo explores their writings in his 2023 book https://benslivka.com/2023/08/18/americas-cultural-revolution/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Kpcdgew's avatar
Kpcdgew
2d

Violence is celebrated by President trump. He encouraged storming congress. Then freed the convicted.

Why didn’t you mention that?

The president weaponized Kirk’s death but ignores attacks on democrats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Dr. Matthew Wielicki and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Matthew Wielicki
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture