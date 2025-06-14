Why the Origins of Oil... Biotic or Not... Do Not Change the Reality of Decline

You have probably heard the claim. That oil is not fossil fuel at all... not the ancient residue of dead organisms compressed over eons... but something far more magical. A mantle-born elixir, bubbling up from the Earth's core, limitless, renewable, and conveniently immune to depletion. Depending on who is telling the story, it was either a Soviet-era breakthrough buried by the West or a Rockefeller-engineered hoax designed to make oil seem scarce and justify high prices.

It is the Bigfoot of energy theories. It shows up just often enough to confuse people and disappears just before evidence is required. And like most myths, it survives not because of its merits, but because it offers something too good to be true… a fantasy of endless oil without consequence. And sure, I get the appeal. There is something intoxicating about imagining oil fields that never run dry... replenishing themselves from the mantle... a bottomless gift of planetary chemistry.

But here is the reality... it does not matter. Not even a little. Because regardless of whether oil comes from the carcasses of plankton or the chemistry of mantle rocks, the rate of formation is glacial. And our rate of consumption is anything but.

Whether oil comes from ancient plankton or from reactions in ultramafic rocks is largely irrelevant. What does matter is this... the rate at which oil forms, biotic or abiotic, is so slow that it makes no practical difference.

We are burning over 100 million barrels of oil per day. That is more than 35 billion barrels a year. No plausible abiotic mechanism is generating anything close to that... certainly not in a human timeframe. The debate over origin is not science; it is a distraction. A comforting bedtime story for those who want the energy to keep flowing without ever asking what happens when it stops.

A Myth Recycled

