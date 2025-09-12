Husband, father, and political activist, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead while speaking on a college stage. I won’t print the killer’s name. I will say this: when a culture normalizes calling political opponents “Nazis,” someone eventually acts like it’s true.

I’ve opposed this kind of dehumanization for years… no matter who it targets. As a grad student at UCLA, I once stood next to Lyndon LaRouche activists who had plastered President Obama’s face with a Hitler mustache with a sign that read, “F these guys!”.

I was born not far from Auschwitz; the stunt made my stomach turn. Disagreeing about health-care policy is not the moral equivalent of industrial murder. I said so at the time, and I still mean it.

When I joined the University of Alabama faculty in 2016, I watched another version of the same slide: words like “nazi” and “fascist” describing the newly elected president became casual contempt; students in MAGA hats were treated as a “safety” problem; administrators gamified speech codes. I was a libertarian then (I still keep libertarian instincts), and my view of both parties hasn’t grown rosier. But one thing became undeniable inside higher ed: an overwhelming, practically totalizing, tilt to the political Left.

That matters, not because “the Left” is uniquely sinful, but because any side that dominates an institution becomes hard to challenge from within. And institutions set the tone for the country.

Why I focus on the Left

I don’t do collective guilt. It’s a manipulation tactic. Political violence and ugly ideologies exist on the Right and the Left. But in the American academy, the power asymmetry isn’t close:

Faculty registrations: the best available census work finds an overall Democratic-to-Republican registration ratio of about 8.5:1, with the skew strongest in the most elite institutions.

Faculty party registration at elite U.S. universities. What it shows: The overwhelming blue bars represent the share of registered Democrats among faculty; thin red bars show registered Republicans. Why it matters: Students in these environments rarely encounter live, good-faith debates across the spectrum. That scarcity doesn’t “prove” anyone wrong; it does make conformity the path of least resistance.

Union spending: the two major teachers’ unions—NEA and AFT—spend their independent expenditures almost exclusively in one direction. In 2024, the NEA’s reported independent expenditures were 93% “for Democrats” (and 0% “for Republicans”); AFT’s were split between “for Democrats” and “against Republicans,” with 0% supporting Republicans.

None of this makes every professor or teacher partisan, and it certainly doesn’t make them complicit in violence. It does explain why dissenting views (even moderate ones) are often treated as deviant or dangerous—and why, when rhetoric overheats, very few insiders pull the fire alarm.

Attitude-network visualization of Left/Right clustering. What it shows: A network of nodes connected by edges, with a tight blue cluster on the left side (attitudes coalescing) and a more dispersed red cluster on the right (attitudes diverging). Why it matters: In institutional settings, tighter clustering can translate to narrower acceptable opinion—less intellectual bandwidth—making principled dissent harder to voice. Treat this as suggestive, not definitive; all such maps depend on item selection and thresholds. Source: https://bpspsychub.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bjso.12665#:~:text=Abstract,to%20communicate%20identity%2Drelevant%20information.

What changes when monoculture hardens

When a monoculture forms, language escalates. Labels like “denier,” “fascist,” or “terrorist” migrate from rare to routine. Media and academic rhetoric cast opponents as existential threats. We just watched students, professors, and journalists normalize calling political figures Nazis. I often discuss that dramatized apocalypse—whether in politics or climate—breeds anxiety and, at the edges, justifies extremes. Sadly, the pattern keeps repeating.

I also warned that elite institutions can teach contempt while excusing cruelty, especially when the cruelty wears a halo of “justice.” That is how people come to cheer or rationalize bloodshed against the “right” targets. We saw exactly that dynamic around other high-profile killings; some voices didn’t endorse the act but worked overtime to explain it away. That is a moral failure—and a predictable outcome of an environment that confuses activism with inquiry.

What Wednesday should teach us

No Hitler moustaches. If your politics require you to paint your opponent as history’s worst monsters, your politics are broken. I refused that game when Obama was the target; I refuse it now… especially after a young man is dead.

Speech is not violence; violence is violence. Wearing a hat, inviting a speaker, teaching unpopular data, or voting differently from your colleagues is not harm. Pulling a trigger is. The country must relearn that distinction, beginning in the places that teach our kids.

Institutions must diversify ideas, not just demographics. The point isn’t to “add Republicans.” It’s to protect genuine heterodoxy so students encounter good-faith arguments from multiple sides. The faculty registration ratios and union spending patterns are not ends in themselves, but they are symptoms that the intellectual immune system isn’t working.

Why I’ll keep aiming my fire at the institutions I know

I write most often about the Left because I know those worlds—academia, scientific organizations, media—intimately. That’s where the monoculture is thickest and the social penalties for dissent are highest. Calling that out doesn’t transfer guilt to every colleague, student, or friend who votes blue. It asks powerful institutions to stop laundering contempt as virtue before more people get hurt.

