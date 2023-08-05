The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC)
The new darling of climate alarmists isn't much of a concern to the IPCC which states, "There is no observational evidence of a trend in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC)..."
What is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC)?
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a system of ocean currents that transports warm, salty water from the tropics to the North Atlantic. This system plays a vital role in the regulation of the Earth's climate due to its significant influence on heat distribution across …
