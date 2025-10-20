As the dust settles on the Biden administration’s chaotic final days, the full extent of this brazen climate crisis grift explodes into view like a taxpayer-funded fireworks show gone wrong. What we’ve long suspected—and what I’ve relentlessly documented in my writings—is now irrefutable: the so-called climate emergency has devolved into the single largest theft of taxpayer dollars in human history, dwarfing scandals like Enron and making wars look like efficient investments by comparison.

Unlike wars, which, for all their horrors, often involve building infrastructure, employing millions, and defending nations against real foreign invaders, the climate crisis is an entirely fabricated threat. The supposed enemy here isn’t a hostile army invading our borders but the very air we exhale… carbon dioxide at around 40,000 parts per million in our breath, a harmless, life-essential gas for plants that’s been falsely demonized as a pollutant to justify trillions in theft, equivalent to over three years of the entire U.S. defense budget vanishing into thin air. The “solutions” peddled by activists and bureaucrats invariably boil down to one thing: siphoning vast sums from hardworking taxpayers and funneling them to brand-new nongovernmental organizations and startups that have accomplished precisely nothing, except perhaps enriching politically connected insiders.

This isn’t hyperbole. Over the past few years, trillions of dollars worldwide have vanished into this bottomless pit, with little to show beyond rising global emissions and a cadre of self-proclaimed saviors living large on public funds…

In the United States alone, the last administration’s parting gift was a frantic giveaway of billions in grants, often to entities with no proven track record in environmental work or scientific expertise. These weren’t investments in tangible infrastructure like roads or power plants that could actually reduce real pollution; they were handouts to shadowy groups promising vague “climate resilience” or “clean energy” innovations that never materialize. And who benefits? Not the planet, not the poor, and certainly not you, the taxpayer. Instead, it’s a network of activists, bureaucrats, and political operatives who cloak their greed in moral superiority, all while accusing the fossil fuel industry of prioritizing profits over people.

Let’s dismantle that hypocrisy once and for all: Climate activists perch on their self-righteous moral high ground, shrieking that oil and gas companies are greedy villains torching the Earth for shareholder profits. Yet these hypocrites preside over a system that’s siphoned trillions, far eclipsing fossil fuel profits in recent years, with zero accountability, while the fossil industry employs 12 million people worldwide and powers 82% of global energy, lifting billions from poverty without the endless excuses.

What do these climate grifters offer? Endless conferences, glossy reports, and failed pilot projects that burn through cash without denting emissions. If profits are the sin, then the climate industry is the biggest sinner of all, raking in trillions while the fossil sector actually powers the modern world.

I’ve been sounding the alarm on this for years. In my article “The Great Climate Grift”, I exposed how bureaucrats turned “saving the planet” into a perpetual money machine, with trillions spent on initiatives that achieve nothing measurable while global greenhouse gas levels keep rising. Similarly, in “Exposing the Waste in Climate Solutions”, I detailed how $2 trillion has been wasted on unproven technologies like carbon capture and blue hydrogen, distractions that ignore real environmental issues like actual pollution from heavy metals or plastics. Then there’s “Tax Day Truth Bomb: Where Your Climate Dollars Really Went”, where I revealed how Western emission “reductions” are just illusions created by outsourcing dirty industries to places like China and India, all while taxpayers foot the bill for this global shell game.

The pattern deepened in “Follow the Money: How Climate Bureaucrats Are Robbing Taxpayers Blind”, my deep dive into the Biden administration’s last-minute cash grab, where billions were shoveled to freshly minted nonprofits with no real impact or oversight. And in “Climate Lawfare: Judicial Activism and the $20 Billion Scandal”, I highlighted how judges like Tanya Chutkan blocked efforts to reclaim $20 billion in dubious EPA grants, protecting politically aligned groups over scientific integrity. One glaring example from that piece is the Climate United Fund, which snagged nearly $7 billion despite being only months old at the time.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. High-profile Democrats have been deeply entangled in this web. Exhibit A in this web of corruption: Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democratic powerhouse whose organizations, like Power Forward Communities, vacuumed up a staggering $2 billion in EPA grants under Biden, even though the group reported a laughable $100 in revenue the year prior… talk about turning political clout into a taxpayer-funded jackpot with zero transparency or results.

But finally, a hero emerges from the madness: Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who in a gutsy strike announced earlier this month, obliterated 321 financial awards backing 223 bogus projects, clawing back a whopping $7.56 billion for American taxpayers… funds that could have built 15,000 miles of new highways or funded healthcare for millions instead of vanishing into the climate grift abyss.

These weren’t random cuts; they targeted initiatives deemed economically unviable or misaligned with national energy needs, based on a rigorous review. Shockingly, about 26 percent of these awards, worth over $3.1 billion, were rushed out between Election Day 2024 and Inauguration Day 2025, a blatant attempt to lock in the grift before the new administration could intervene.

We’re talking hydrogen hubs, solar startups, and efficiency alliances handed billions despite lacking real-world experience or viable plans. Secretary Wright deserves our profound thanks for his courage in protecting taxpayer dollars and exposing this farce. In a world where climate activists claim the fossil industry is the enemy, Wright’s actions remind us that the real threat is unchecked bureaucratic spending.

But the devil is in the details, and that’s where the true outrage lies. How did a consortium like ARCHES H2 LLC, formed just in 2022, snag $1.2 billion for a hydrogen project tied more to fossil fuel interests than genuine green innovation? Or why was Heliogen Holdings, a struggling solar startup delisted from the NYSE, awarded tens of millions despite its financial red flags? These are the kinds of egregious handouts that exemplify the grift, and I’ve got the full breakdown ready for subscribers.

