In recent decades, American universities have become emblematic of broader crises facing the country—rising costs, increasing elitism, and a pervasive sense of ideological conformity. The once-noble goal of higher education as a vehicle for social mobility and intellectual growth is being eclipsed by a relentless drive for profit, prestige, and ideological enforcement. This shift is evident in the dramatic rise in tuition costs, the ballooning size of university administrations, and the disturbing trend of illiberalism on campuses.

The Skyrocketing Cost of Higher Education

One of the most glaring symptoms of the crisis in academia is the astronomical rise in tuition costs. Over the past several decades, tuition at American universities has increased at a rate nearly four times that of inflation. For instance, while the average annual inflation rate from 1980 to 2020 was about 3.1%, college tuition and fees have grown by an average of nearly 8% per year over the same period. This means that while the cost of goods and services generally rose by about 155% during those 40 years, the cost of a college education skyrocketed by nearly 500%.

This relentless increase in tuition has placed an unbearable burden on students and their families, leading to a national student debt crisis that now exceeds $1.7 trillion. Young Americans are being saddled with debt that will haunt them for decades, limiting their ability to buy homes, start families, or invest in their futures. This debt crisis is not just an economic issue but a moral one, as it represents a broken promise that higher education would lead to better opportunities and a brighter future.

This graph shows the significant increase in college tuition from 1980 to 2020, reflecting the broader trend of rising education costs. Data sourced from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) .

The Role of Elitism and U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Driving this surge in tuition is a growing elitism within academia, fueled in part by the very metrics used to rank universities. The U.S. News & World Report college rankings, one of the most influential in the country, heavily emphasize spending per student as a key metric. This creates a perverse incentive for universities to hoard money, limit student enrollment, and focus on attracting wealthier students who can pay full tuition.

Instead of focusing on accessibility, affordability, or the actual quality of education, universities are incentivized to increase spending, often on lavish facilities, expensive amenities, and bloated administrative structures. This pursuit of prestige and higher rankings drives up costs without necessarily improving educational outcomes, further entrenching the divide between elite institutions and those serving more diverse, less affluent student bodies.

Administrative Bloat: A Symptom of Mission Drift

One of the most significant contributors to rising tuition is the explosion in the number of administrators at American universities. According to data from respected organizations like the National Center for Education Statistics and the American Association of University Professors, the number of administrators has increased by over 60% from 1993 to 2009, while the number of faculty members grew by only 18% during the same period.

Today, many universities have more administrators than faculty, and these administrators often command high salaries and perks. For example, a report from the American Institutes for Research found that administrative costs in higher education increased by 61% per student between 1993 and 2007, far outpacing the growth in instructional costs. This administrative bloat adds little to the educational mission of universities. Administrators do not teach students or generate research; instead, they often serve to expand bureaucratic functions and enforce increasingly complex and restrictive policies.

The graph illustrates the relative growth in administrative staff in universities from 1990 to 2020, showcasing the rise in administrative bloat. Data adapted from studies by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) .

This growth in administration has also coincided with the rise of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, which, while often well-intentioned, have become a significant focus of university resources. My own experience with DEI at the University of Alabama, which I discuss in detail in my Substack article Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Academia, highlights the problematic nature of these initiatives. The backlash I faced for questioning DEI outcomes and challenging the climate crisis narrative is indicative of the ideological conformity that is being enforced by an ever-growing cadre of administrators.

Campus Activism: The Rise of Ideological Conformity

The expansion of administrative positions, particularly in areas like DEI, has contributed to the rise of a new kind of activism on college campuses—one that is often illiberal and intolerant of dissent. Instead of being bastions of free thought and debate, many universities have become echo chambers where only certain viewpoints are tolerated, and those who dissent are marginalized or even punished.

This phenomenon is not limited to a few isolated incidents but is part of a broader trend that has been well-documented by the MSM and academic researchers. From the disinvitation of speakers with controversial viewpoints to the implementation of speech codes and bias response teams, universities are increasingly becoming places where ideological conformity is enforced at the expense of intellectual diversity.

This shift is deeply troubling because it represents a fundamental departure from the principles of free inquiry and open debate that are supposed to underpin higher education. Instead of encouraging students to think critically and engage with a range of perspectives, many universities are teaching students to adhere to a narrow set of ideological beliefs, often at the cost of their intellectual and personal development.

The Path Forward: Reclaiming Higher Education

The crisis in academia is multifaceted and deeply entrenched, but it is not insurmountable. Reversing the trends of skyrocketing tuition, administrative bloat, and rising illiberalism will require a concerted effort from all stakeholders—students, faculty, administrators, and policymakers alike.

As someone who grew up on a college campus, specifically Fresno State, with both of my parents working in universities, I have a deep-rooted appreciation for these institutions. My criticisms do not stem from a desire to tear them down but from a profound concern for their future. I value higher education and want to see it thrive, not destroy itself through misguided priorities.

First and foremost, universities must refocus on their core mission: educating students and advancing knowledge. This means reining in administrative bloat and prioritizing spending on instruction and research over non-essential amenities and bureaucratic expansion. It also means challenging the elitism that pervades higher education by making universities more accessible and affordable to a broader range of students.

Additionally, the culture of ideological conformity that has taken hold on many campuses must be addressed. Universities should be places where all ideas can be explored and debated, not where certain viewpoints are silenced or marginalized. This will require a renewed commitment to the principles of academic freedom and free speech, as well as a willingness to engage with a diversity of perspectives.

Finally, it is essential to rethink the metrics by which universities are ranked and evaluated. Instead of rewarding institutions for spending more money per student, rankings should emphasize factors like student outcomes, accessibility, and the quality of education. This shift in focus would help move higher education away from prestige and elitism and toward the actual value, these institutions provide to their students and society.

Conclusion: The Need for a New Vision for Higher Education

In an era where technology has made access to information cheaper and more widespread than ever before, it is paradoxical that universities continue to become increasingly expensive. The internet has democratized knowledge, allowing anyone with a connection to learn from world-class experts, access cutting-edge research, and participate in global discussions. Despite this, the cost of a traditional university education has skyrocketed, driven by administrative bloat, unnecessary amenities, and a focus on prestige over practical outcomes.

Universities, once bastions of knowledge and progress, now risk becoming relics of an era that prized exclusivity over accessibility, bureaucracy over education, and conformity over free thought. The time for complacency is over. To preserve the true spirit of academia, we must demand a return to its core mission: empowering minds, fostering debate, and expanding horizons.