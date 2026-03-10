The recent escalation of conflict involving Iran has triggered a familiar media cycle. Analysts warn that disruptions in the Persian Gulf could send oil prices soaring. Headlines speculate about tanker routes through the Strait of Hormuz, global supply shocks, and the economic consequences of geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

But almost immediately, another narrative appears.

According to many commentators, the possibility of oil price volatility proves that the world must accelerate the so-called energy transition. If fossil fuels are tied to unstable regions, the argument goes, then solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles, and batteries represent the path toward energy security.

This claim is repeated so frequently that it has become almost reflexive. Yet the moment you examine the supply chains behind the technologies being promoted, the argument collapses under its own weight.

The same people warning that oil markets are vulnerable to geopolitical disruption are advocating an energy system that would make Western economies far more dependent on foreign adversaries than they are today.

In other words, the Iran crisis is not evidence that fossil fuels are the problem. It is evidence that the climate movement either fundamentally misunderstands global supply chains or is deliberately ignoring them.

The Fantasy of Energy Independence Through Renewables

The central premise of the climate movement is that renewable energy technologies free societies from the geopolitical constraints of fossil fuels. Solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles are portrayed as inherently liberating technologies that reduce dependence on foreign resources.

This framing is deeply misleading.

Renewable energy infrastructure does not run on sunlight and wind alone. It runs on enormous quantities of raw materials. Solar panels require silicon, silver, and specialty metals. Wind turbines depend on rare-earth magnets. Electric vehicles and grid-scale batteries require lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, manganese, and a host of other minerals.

These materials must be mined, processed, refined, and manufactured into finished products. And in the modern global economy, those steps are overwhelmingly concentrated outside the United States and Europe.

China dominates the refining and processing of many of the minerals that underpin the renewable energy economy. In fact, the country processes the vast majority of the world’s rare earth elements, materials that are indispensable for electric motors, wind turbines, and advanced electronics.

As I wrote previously in The Green Revolution’s Dirty Secret, rare earth elements are not rare in the Earth’s crust, but the mining and chemical separation required to produce them is complex and environmentally destructive. For that reason, the Western world spent decades shutting down domestic production while outsourcing the industry abroad. The result is that China now refines the overwhelming majority of these materials, creating a supply chain dependency with profound geopolitical implications.

This is the inconvenient truth at the center of the energy transition. The technologies being promoted as a path toward independence are, in reality, built on a supply chain that is heavily concentrated in a geopolitical rival.

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Trading One Dependency for Another

For decades, policymakers warned about the risks of relying on foreign oil. The oil shocks of the 1970s became a defining example of how geopolitical conflict could destabilize energy markets.

Yet the policies now being promoted in the name of climate change are recreating the same vulnerability in a different form.

In my earlier work examining critical mineral supply chains, I showed that the United States depends heavily on foreign sources for many of the materials required for modern technology. Lithium for batteries, cobalt for energy storage systems, graphite for lithium-ion cells, and rare earth elements for electric motors are largely sourced outside the United States, often from countries with unstable political systems or weak environmental protections.

This is not a minor issue.

These materials underpin not only renewable energy systems but also semiconductors, defense systems, telecommunications infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing. The more electrified and technologically complex the global economy becomes, the more important these minerals become.

In other words, the energy transition is not eliminating resource dependence. It is simply shifting dependence from hydrocarbons to minerals.

And the countries that dominate those mineral supply chains are not friendly democracies.

The Climate Movement’s Convenient Blind Spot

The hypocrisy becomes even clearer when one considers the environmental rhetoric that accompanies the push for renewable energy.

Environmental activists frequently oppose mining projects in the United States and Europe. They file lawsuits, demand moratoriums, and argue that extracting minerals is too destructive for the environment.

At the same time, those same activists demand massive increases in renewable energy infrastructure, which requires vastly more mining.

The contradiction is obvious.

When Western countries block domestic mining while increasing demand for minerals, the environmental impacts do not disappear. They simply move elsewhere.

As I argued in my analysis of global supply chains, the Western world has effectively regulated resource extraction out of existence domestically while continuing to increase consumption of raw materials. The result is that production shifts to countries with weaker environmental protections and far worse human-rights records.

The climate movement calls this moral progress.

In reality, it is environmental outsourcing.

The Strategic Reality

The strategic implications of this dependency are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Earlier this year the United States launched Project Vault, an initiative to stockpile critical minerals in order to protect American industries from supply disruptions. The program itself is essentially an admission that the country has become dangerously dependent on foreign sources for the materials that power modern technology.

According to federal data cited in my analysis of Project Vault, the United States relies on imports for a majority of dozens of critical minerals and is completely import-dependent for several of them.

Stockpiling these materials may buy time during a crisis, but it does not solve the underlying problem.

You cannot store what you do not produce.

As I wrote in that piece, stockpiling minerals without restoring domestic production creates only the illusion of security. In a true geopolitical crisis, exporting nations will prioritize their own industries long before they supply foreign competitors.

This reality is precisely why the current media narrative surrounding the Iran conflict is so absurd.

The Thought Experiment No One Wants to Discuss

If conflict in the Middle East exposes vulnerabilities in oil markets, imagine what would happen during a geopolitical confrontation with China.

China dominates large portions of the global supply chain for rare earth processing, battery materials, solar manufacturing, and wind turbine components. It also controls a significant share of the processing infrastructure for many other critical minerals.

In such a scenario, export restrictions or supply disruptions could cripple entire industries in the United States and Europe.

Electric vehicles would stall. Renewable infrastructure projects would halt. Semiconductor manufacturing could face shortages of key materials.

This is not speculation.

China has already demonstrated its willingness to use mineral exports as a geopolitical tool, imposing export restrictions on key materials used in advanced technologies.

And yet the same policymakers and activists who warn about oil dependence are actively advocating policies that deepen reliance on these supply chains.

The Lesson the Climate Cult Refuses to Learn

The climate movement operates on a narrative rather than a systems analysis. Fossil fuels are portrayed as uniquely dangerous and morally unacceptable, while renewable technologies are framed as inherently virtuous and geopolitically liberating.

But energy systems are not moral abstractions.

They are physical systems built from materials, infrastructure, and global supply chains.

Every energy technology requires mining. Every supply chain has geopolitical implications. And every policy choice creates trade-offs.

The climate movement refuses to confront these realities because doing so would undermine the simplistic story it tells about the world.

In that story, fossil fuels are the villain and renewable energy is the hero.

In the real world, the situation is far more complicated.

The Bottom Line

If the Iran crisis proves anything, it is that energy systems are inseparable from geopolitics. But the solution is not to replace one dependency with another.

Replacing domestic oil and gas production with technologies dependent on foreign mineral supply chains does not increase energy security.

It undermines it.

And until policymakers begin treating energy systems as the complex industrial networks they actually are, the climate movement will continue proposing solutions that create vulnerabilities far greater than the ones they claim to solve.

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I have written over 435 articles examining climate claims, energy systems, mineral supply chains, and the data that rarely make it into the headlines.

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