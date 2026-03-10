Irrational Fear

Irrational Fear

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Bill Hudson's avatar
Bill Hudson
5d

Blind masochism due to willful ignorance.

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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
5d

Good read as usual. Linking once again @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

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