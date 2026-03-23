Irrational Fear

Irrational Fear

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Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
5d

Matthew, Your writing has been risingly articulate. Thanks for that! Your voice is needed right now, no matter where it is coming from.

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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
5d

Funny how they never talk about the cold. Here in Illinois it was 12F on March 17 before going to a high of 87F four days later on March 21. https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/usa/time/historic

Last night it got below freezing around 28F with a projected high of 46F for today. Weather fluctuates, it has for years. Good to see you keep them honest.

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