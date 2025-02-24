If you ever need a perfect example of how mainstream media constructs narratives out of thin air, look no further than Politico’s latest screed: "‘Viciousness’ of Trump’s climate attacks stuns even his critics" You don’t even need to read past the headline to know where this is going. The message is clear… Trump bad, climate policy good, and if we just throw more money at the problem, surely the planet will be saved.

The entire article follows the same worn-out template we’ve seen for decades. It warns us, with the usual breathless urgency, that climate action was “undermined” under Trump, that government agencies were “crippled,” and we’re in a desperate race to restore these crucial programs. But here’s what they won’t tell you: global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have continued to rise, climate spending has ballooned into the trillions, and yet there is no measurable impact to show for any of it.

We’re supposed to believe that Trump’s rollback of bureaucratic mandates single-handedly sabotaged the planet, yet when those mandates were fully in place under Obama and reinstated under Biden, emissions still climbed. They aren’t just rising… they’re accelerating. So what, exactly, are we paying for?

A Money Pit Disguised as Climate Policy

The article laments that Trump “dismantled” various climate initiatives across the federal government, from the EPA to the Department of Energy. But the real question is: What were these programs actually achieving? The U.S. alone has funneled hundreds of billions into green subsidies, grants, and global climate funds. Yet, the atmospheric concentration of CO₂ has continued on its merry way, completely unaffected by our check-writing.

Take a moment to think about the absurdity of this.