I’ve been monitoring the Colorado State University (CSU) real-time hurricane dashboard for weeks now: tropical.atmos.colostate.edu/Realtime/index.php?loc=northatlantic. Scroll down to the storm-by-storm table and the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) plot; they tell a story that's far from the "supercharged" nightmare we've been sold.

Don't just take my word for it. Pull up the official 2025 storm list, then eye the ACE curve. ACE, accumulated cyclone energy, measures the total strength and duration of storms; it's like a season's energy scorecard. When no named storms form, the energy flatlines. On CSU's graph, you'll see that the stall is clear as day, especially through the peak around September 10th. The data? It's not matching the dire predictions.

Meanwhile, the media machine churns out alarmist headlines (while never mentioning the hurricane drought):

The New York Times insists climate change is making hurricanes worse

France 24 asks if warming is making hurricanes stronger.

Grist claims we now know how much warming “supercharged” Hurricane Katrina.

I’ve spent years checking those claims against observations, including “The Hurricane Hoax: What the IPCC Doesn’t Want You to Know”, “The Myth of Increasing Disasters”, and “The Myth of Ever-Escalating Climate Costs in the USA”. The gap between rhetoric and records keeps widening.

Want the nitty-gritty? Specific dates, season totals, side-by-side comparisons, why warm oceans didn't spark a busy September, and a straightforward takedown of hurricane attribution studies? Dive in below.

