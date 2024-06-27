Throughout the history of science, what we once held as irrefutable truth has often been overturned by new evidence and evolving perspectives. From the geocentric model of the universe to the medicinal benefits of bleeding patients, examples abound where scientific consensus crumbled under the weight of scrutiny and empirical inquiry. This phenomenon un…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Irrational Fear to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.