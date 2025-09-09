The climate crisis lobby needs one thing to be unquestioned. A precise global mean temperature that marches upward without doubt. It is the cornerstone. Without it, the rest collapses. Disaster counts do not save the story. Deaths from climate and weather have fallen dramatically over the past century. If the disasters and the deaths do not deliver the crisis, the movement must lean on a global number that looks clean and certain.

If you’ve followed my work, you know I don’t treat “global” metrics like Global Mean Temperature or Global Mean Sea Level as scientifically decisive. They’re convenient for headlines, not for understanding a wildly heterogeneous planet. I’ve shown why those single numbers rest on sparse observations stitched together with infilling, extrapolation, and model-heavy adjustments—and why the apparent precision (down to hundredths) is a marketing mirage, not a measurement.

But if we're forced to play this global game, let's expose its rigged mechanics.

What Zeke is selling this week

Zeke Hausfather's latest at Climate Brink argues that adjustments and homogenization are modest and often cool raw data.

He leans on comparisons to neighboring stations and on the idea that climate is spatially correlated, so a station that jumps away from its neighbors likely has a non-climatic break that should be corrected. On paper, that sounds neat. However, in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, it was a mirage, because the neighbors often were not there.

And then there are the oceans

Uncertainty is concentrated over the oceans, which cover most of the planet. Pre-satellite sea surface temperatures came from buckets and engine intakes along shipping lanes. Choices made in those sparse regions steer the global line. That is why I keep reminding readers that a single global sea level and a single global temperature are mathematical conveniences. They ride on large corrections and editorial decisions.

Why a payments company needs a climate lead?

One more question for readers. Why does Stripe need a climate lead at all? Why does a financial middleman require a permanent voice whose job depends on keeping a crisis alive? If you want the longer answer, read Climate Lockdowns and think about the power that comes from deciding your ability to process payments in the name of planetary safety.

Note: Stripe is the payment processor for Substack and my subscription revenue… at least for now.

Why This Illusion Matters

Thin networks + long-range smoothing + competing ocean tweaks = a metric unfit for trillion-dollar decisions. It's the same scam with global sea level: Local tide gauges get stitched with satellite handoffs that mysteriously step trends upward. Different data, identical pattern of "adjusting reality" to fit the narrative.

