The media is in full meltdown over the supposed "death" of the Paris Agreement. The recent revelation that Earth has spent 12 consecutive months above the 1.5°C threshold has sent climate activists into a frenzy. Yet, for all the hand-wringing, there’s a glaring absence of actual catastrophe. No climate refugees in the billions, no apocalyptic disasters, no economic collapse. Just the same tired talking points about global average temperature.

Share

Two recent papers, one published in Nature Climate Change and another in Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development, attempt to explain the non-catastrophic breach of 1.5°C. Instead of questioning the threshold’s validity, they double down, reinforcing the alarmist narrative without presenting a shred of real-world evidence.

Paper #1, "Twelve Months at 1.5°C Signals Earlier than Expected Breach of Paris Agreement Threshold" (Nature Climate Change, 2025), declares that we’ve officially "breached" the Paris threshold but provides no empirical evidence of disaster—just models and projections. If 1.5°C was the true tipping point, we should see irreversible changes, yet nothing has happened.

Paper #2, "Global Warming Has Accelerated: Are the United Nations and the Public Well-Informed?" (Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development, 2025), takes a different approach. Instead of addressing the lack of catastrophic consequences, it focuses on public perception, arguing that climate warnings aren’t working because the public isn’t scared enough. Their solution? Shift the messaging to maintain fear. This isn’t science; it’s propaganda.

Meanwhile, the media breathlessly pushes the "hottest year ever" narrative, ignoring the fact that their past doomsday predictions never came true.

The Myth of the "Global Average Temperature"

Before even getting into the political and financial motivations behind climate alarmism, we need to address a fundamental issue: The "global temperature" is a construct, not a physical reality.

A must-read paper, Does a Global Temperature Exist? by Christopher Essex, Ross McKitrick, and Bjarne Andresen, completely dismantles the idea that a single number can meaningfully represent the Earth’s climate. Their conclusion?

"There is no global temperature. The reasons lie in the properties of the equation of state governing local thermodynamic equilibrium, and the implications cannot be avoided by substituting statistics for physics."

This is crucial: The so-called "global temperature" is an abstraction, not a measurable physical quantity. The planet is a vast, heterogeneous system with wildly varying local climates. Temperature trends can differ depending on how you average them. Scientists can manipulate the method to create an illusion of warming or cooling, yet we are expected to believe that 1.5°C is a universal "point of no return."

The Paris Agreement was built upon this flawed premise. It weaponized a statistical construct to drive political decisions that impact energy, economics, and global policy. And now that we've "crossed" this threshold and nothing has happened, the cracks in their credibility are widening.

Where Is the Climate Apocalypse?

If the alarmists were right, we should see real-world indicators of crisis. But the data tells a very different story:

Death rates from natural disasters have plummeted over the last century, despite rising CO₂ levels. Source: https://ourworldindata.org/natural-disasters

The number of disasters reported has not increased since reporting artifacts were removed post-2000. Source: https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/natural-disasters-by-type

Economic damages as a share of global GDP remain low and stable, showing no trend of increasing destruction. Source: https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/economic-damages-from-natural-disasters-as-a-share-of-gdp

If the evidence truly supported the climate panic, we wouldn't be seeing the same old graphs of “hottest years on record” and “global temperature anomalies.” We would see undeniable, real-world consequences in population displacement, mortality, and economic ruin.

But those numbers do not exist.

Why Global Temperature Is the Perfect Fear Metric

So why do they keep pushing "global average temperature"? Because it's the perfect fear mechanism.

Unlike data on deaths, migration, or economic losses, which would be clear-cut and easy to verify, temperature statistics can be endlessly manipulated.