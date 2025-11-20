A quarter-century of promises

It’s November 2025. We are exactly a quarter century removed from the millennial panic, the Kyoto Protocol hype, and the first waves of “irrevocable tipping points” that were supposedly coming in 10 years (i.e., 2010).

We were told that fossil fuels had to be phased out immediately, or the planet would warm by 5–6°C by 2100. 25 years, multiple trillions of dollars, millions of wind turbines and solar panels, and countless “last chance” climate summits later…

Fossil fuels supplied ~88% of global primary energy in 2000.

In 2024, they supplied 86%.

Let that sink in.

Global energy supply increased 2% in 2024 driven by rises in demand across all forms of energy, with non-OECD countries dominating both the share and annual growth rates. Fossil fuels continue to underpin the energy system accounting for 86% of the energy mix. Source: https://www.energyinst.org/statistical-review/home

After a quarter century of the most expensive industrial policy in human history, the share of fossil fuels in global energy has declined by a whopping 2 percentage points.

The “energy transition” is a joke. Net Zero is delusional.

And the original justification, catastrophic 5°C warming, has quietly been abandoned even by the IPCC’s own models (now closer to 2–2.5°C, maybe 3°C in the very highest scenarios that nobody actually expects).

The gentle warming we’ve experienced (≈1.3°C since pre-industrial) has coincided with:

The Energy Institute’s annual scoreboard

But the new Energy Institute (EI) 2025 Statistical Review (data through 2024) is brutal for the narrative. Global energy demand hit another all-time high… Fossil fuel consumption hit another all-time high… CO₂ emissions hit another all-time high.

Wind + solar grew by a record amount… and still only supplies ~6% of primary energy. The “transition” isn’t displacing fossil fuels; it’s just adding on top to meet Asia’s insatiable demand for cheap, reliable energy.

The EI Statistical Review is the global energy scoreboard, published annually since 1952 and now in its third year under the Energy Institute’s custodianship. EI is a pro-net-zero professional body, not a skeptical shop, which makes their own framing this year especially revealing: they describe today’s world as a period of “energy addition,” where renewables grow fast but alongside record highs in coal, oil, and gas.

However, countries that bet heaviest on unreliables are paying the price. Remember the April 28, 2025 Iberian Peninsula blackout? Spain and Portugal — Europe’s poster children for “renewable leadership” (≈50% wind+solar in electricity on good days) — suffered the continent’s largest blackout in decades.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, Spain’s national electricity grid suffered a sudden loss of about 15 gigawatts—around 60% of the country’s power consumption at that moment. This abrupt drop led to a cascading failure across the grid, plunging Spain, Portugal, and parts of France and Andorra into darkness.

While we subsidise our solar panels into existence with coal-fired factories, China started construction on 94.5 GW of new coal plants in 2024, the highest level in a decade. They commissioned another 30.5 GW.

Oh, and in case you thought this was “market-driven,” solar got 205× more federal subsidies per unit of energy produced in the US (2010–2019) than oil and gas.

Clearly, solar has received the most subsidies per unit of electricity because it is one of the largest recipients of subsidies while producing the second least amount of electricity since 2010. Wind is second on this list because, while it produced more electricity than solar, it is still a small part of the U.S. electricity mix. Nuclear and fossil fuels generate much more electricity relative to the subsidies they received, which indicates they are less dependent on subsidies for their revenue and profitability than wind and solar. Source: Federal energy subsidies in the USA...

The 2025 Energy Institute review is 76 pages of charts that all tell the same story:

The era of fossil fuels is not ending. It’s barely even bending.

Want to see the actual numbers, the embarrassing wind/solar primary energy shares, the record energy growth, and why your electricity bill is about to go parabolic if we keep this up?

