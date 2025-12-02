This is a free article… please share it widely. For a short time, you can also get a 7-day free trial to my Substack, which gives you full access to more than 415 unique articles, charts, and receipts to use in your own climate conversations.

Everyone has seen some version of the climate hockey stick by now.

A thousand years of nearly flat, gently cooling temperatures… then a vertical blade in the twentieth century. That picture is used to sell a straightforward story. The past was stable and boring, the present is sharply different; therefore, recent warming must be almost entirely caused by human CO₂ emissions, and we face an unprecedented crisis that justifies emergency policies, Net Zero deadlines, and trillions in spending.

You’ve also likely seen those trendy “warming stripes” graphics plastered everywhere… blue fading to red, screaming that our planet’s suddenly turned into a furnace thanks to human CO2.

But what if I told you those stripes, and that hockey stick, are built on a house of cards, a deliberate distortion that hides Earth’s wild, natural temperature swings?

Enter the smoking gun: Figure 5 from the 2020 study Prominent Role of Volcanism in Common Era Climate Variability and Human History, published in Dendrochronologia.

Reconstructed JJA temperatures expressed in 15 different colour stripes from cold to warm (dark blue to dark red). The annual values were scaled to the mean of 1971–2000 and the standard deviation of 1901–2000. Source: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1125786520300965#fig0025

This isn’t just another paper; it’s the visual takedown that proves the so-called “unprecedented” warming is anything but, and the entire climate crisis narrative collapses without the statistical sleight-of-hand that flattens our chaotic past.

As a geochronologist and isotope geochemist with years decoding proxy records like tree rings and ice cores, I’ve long called out how variance manipulation, smoothing out short-term peaks through low-resolution sampling or selective averaging, erases historical extremes. See how these tricks warp reconstructions. Without them, data from tree-ring width chronologies across the Northern Hemisphere reveals a rollercoaster of natural variability, driven by volcanoes, solar cycles, and more… not CO2 as the almighty knob.

The study’s novel ensemble approach compiles every available Common Era-spanning tree-ring dataset, creating two key reconstructions: EA (Eurasian, covering 10°W to 180°E, extra-tropics >30°N) and EA+ (extended Eurasian/North Atlantic sector, 180°W to 180°E, same latitude). These medians of regional ensembles, drawing from 6,767 and 9,492 series respectively, strip away the biases of single-proxy picks, delivering a raw, high-fidelity view of June-August temperatures from 1 to 2010 CE.

Now, zoom in on Figure 5 (above)… the bombshell. It displays “temperature stripes” for the EA, EA+, and PAGES 2k (a multi-proxy consortium effort) reconstructions, color-coded in 15 shades from deep blue (cold) to fiery red (warm), anomalies relative to 1961-1990. Forget the sanitized, modern-only stripes peddled by alarmists; this figure exposes the lie head-on. Dense clusters of red stripes dominate early centuries like the 280s CE (Roman Warm Period peak) and 990s-1020s CE (Medieval Warm Period highs), matching or exceeding mid-20th-century warmth… all under pre-industrial CO2 levels around 280 ppm. Blue bands swarm during volcanic-driven chills, like the 536-545 CE decade kicking off the Late Antique Little Ice Age (LALIA), with six of the 20 coldest summers crammed in there.

The “flat” pre-1900 line? Obliterated. Instead, you get synchronized, hemisphere-wide swings of 1-2°C, proving the hockey stick’s muted variability is a fabrication.

This isn’t subtle; it’s damning. The EA/EA+ stripes pulse with pre-medieval low-frequency variability 33% stronger than PAGES 2k’s damped version, thanks to tree rings’ superior resolution capturing volcanic aerosols’ cooling punch (negative correlation of -0.56 to -0.58 with Stratospheric Aerosol Optical Depth). Post-eruption summers drop ~0.4°C for a decade, explaining historical disruptions without a CO2 whisper. Unravel how natural forces beyond CO2 fueled enigmas like the Little Ice Age. Meanwhile, warm stripes align with low volcanism and solar maxima, echoing the Medieval Warm Period’s global footprint, from Chinese lake sediments to Antarctic glacial retreats, erased in IPCC reports to prop up the “unique” modern narrative.

Without these statistical cons… compressing variance via filters that kill cycles under 300 years or cherry-picking proxies to flatten peaks, the current warming looks utterly natural: a rebound from the Little Ice Age’s depths, fitting within millennia of volcanic-solar forcing.

No crisis, no trillion-dollar panic. Equilibrium sensitivity to CO2? Inflated nonsense when natural swings mask the signal. This is the cornerstone fraud: the hockey stick, born from Mann’s 1999 PCA tricks and amplified in 2001 IPCC graphics, “buried” inconvenient warmth to manufacture urgency. Figure 5 resurrects it, showing stripes that scream variability, not stability.

About the Author: Dr. Matthew Wielicki, a geochronologist and isotope geochemist, leverages expertise in proxy data analysis to dismantle overhyped climate claims with rigorous, evidence-driven scrutiny.

