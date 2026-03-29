There is a point where science stops asking questions and starts issuing commands.

We are there.

A Canadian startup now claims it can suppress lightning to prevent wildfires. The logic is simple and increasingly familiar. Lightning ignites fires. Fires release carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide contributes to climate change. Therefore, lightning itself has become a problem to solve.

But that conclusion only makes sense if you accept a much deeper assumption.

That natural systems are errors.

And that we are capable of correcting them.

The Real Shift No One Is Talking About

This is not about lightning.

It is about a fundamental shift in how nature is being framed.

Natural processes are no longer something to understand. They are something to control.

Fire is no longer an ecological process. It is an emissions source. Lightning is no longer atmospheric physics. It is a liability. Even biological systems are now being reconsidered through the lens of optimization.

Once you accept that framework, there is no limit to what becomes a target.

A System That Was Never Broken

Long before climate models and emissions inventories, fire played a central role in shaping ecosystems. Forests across North America evolved with frequent, low-intensity burns that maintained balance by clearing underbrush and recycling nutrients.

That balance did not disappear because of climate change.

It disappeared because of how we chose to manage fire.

For decades, suppression became the dominant strategy. Every ignition was treated as a threat, and every fire was something to eliminate. In the short term, this created the illusion of stability. Fewer fires meant less visible damage.

But beneath that surface, fuel was accumulating.

This shift is something I’ve explored in detail when examining how wildfire behavior reflects land management decisions far more than climate signals. (New study shows that large wildfires are likely due to poor forest management, not climate change.)

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The Fuel Problem We Created

Forests that once burned regularly are now dense with underbrush, dead material, and accumulated fuels. Instead of small, frequent burns, we now experience long periods of buildup followed by rare but extreme events.

This pattern is clearly visible in wildfire data, where variability dominates and outcomes differ significantly across regions and time (A tale of two wildfire seasons).

Long-term wildfire data show strong variability across time, inconsistent with a simple linear climate signal. Source: https://cwfis.cfs.nrcan.gc.ca/ha/nfdb

When viewed over longer time scales, it becomes even clearer that fire is not a new or unprecedented phenomenon. In many regions, historical fire activity was more frequent and widespread before suppression policies were implemented (The Wildfire Myth: Historical Data Debunks Climate’s Role).

We did not eliminate fire.

We delayed it.

And when it returns, it returns with greater intensity.

So Now We Remove Lightning?

Into this already altered system, we are now introducing a new idea. If lightning contributes to ignition, then perhaps the solution is to reduce lightning itself.

But suppressing ignition does not eliminate fire risk. It increases it. If lightning is reduced while fuels continue to accumulate, the eventual outcome is not fewer fires.

It is larger ones.

We have already seen this dynamic play out through decades of fire suppression. Repeating the same mistake at a different point in the system does not change the outcome.

Who Is Funding This… And Where Is It Happening?

This is not just an idea on paper. It is being funded and moved toward real-world deployment.

The company behind this effort, Skyward Wildfire, has raised millions in venture capital aimed specifically at climate intervention technologies. These are institutional investors placing bets on the ability to manipulate natural systems at scale.

The company is not operating in isolation. It is working with utilities, insurers, and land managers in wildfire-prone regions, meaning these concepts are already moving beyond theory and into application.

That raises an obvious question.

Where is this being done?

Because wherever it is happening, there are people living underneath it.

What Is Being Released Into the Atmosphere?

According to reporting, the method involves dispersing conductive materials into storm systems to alter electrical behavior. These materials are described as similar to atmospheric “chaff,” designed to influence how electrical charge builds and discharges.

But the critical questions remain unanswered.

How much material is required? How far does it travel? How long does it remain in the system?

And most importantly, where does it end up?

Because once something is introduced into the atmosphere, it does not stay confined. It disperses across landscapes, watersheds, and ecosystems.

What About the People Below?

If materials are being released into storm systems, then by definition they are being released over broad geographic areas.

That includes communities.

Do the people living in those areas know this is happening?

Do they know what is being released?

Do they know what the long-term exposure pathways might be?

These are not abstract questions. They are fundamental to understanding risk.

And yet, even in the limited reporting available, there is clear uncertainty around the environmental and health implications, as well as the scale required for these interventions to be effective.

A Broader Pattern of Intervention

This is not an isolated proposal. It is part of a broader trend where natural processes are reframed as problems, and increasingly aggressive interventions are presented as solutions.

Weather modification provides a clear example. Techniques like cloud seeding involve introducing particles into the atmosphere to influence precipitation. While the physics may be straightforward, the outcomes depend on complex atmospheric conditions and are often difficult to verify (Geoengineering through cloud seeding).

Cloud seeding introduces particles into clouds to influence precipitation, demonstrating how atmospheric systems are already being intentionally altered.

This is not theoretical. These interventions are already happening, and I have explored the assumptions and uncertainties behind them in more detail when examining whether we can truly engineer weather systems (Can We Engineer the Weather).

When “Solutions” Become the Risk

At some point, the conversation needs to shift. Not toward what we can do, but toward what we should do.

Every intervention carries tradeoffs.

Altering precipitation affects water distribution. Suppressing fire alters ecosystems. Interfering with atmospheric electricity introduces variables that are not fully understood.

These systems are interconnected.

But we are no longer just talking about influencing clouds or precipitation. We are now seeing serious discussions around biological and behavioral manipulation framed as climate policy. One recent example involves the idea of leveraging tick borne disease to induce a meat allergy in humans as a way to reduce emissions from livestock. This is not science fiction. It is a published proposal that raises profound ethical and scientific concerns, and it is something I have unpacked in detail when examining how far some of these “solutions” are willing to go. (Climate “Solutions” Are the Real Danger).

At that point, it is no longer just about climate.

It is about control.

A Narrative Looking for a Target

There is also a deeper issue at play. The framing itself.

Lightning is now being discussed as a contributor to emissions. Wildfires are reduced to their carbon output. Once that framework is adopted, any natural process that produces emissions becomes something to control.

But this ignores historical context.

Wildfires have always existed. In many cases, they were more extensive in the past.

What has changed is not the existence of fire, but how we interact with it (The Wildfire Myth: Historical Data Debunks Climate’s Role).

When the cause of a problem is misidentified, the solution will not just fail.

It will make the situation worse.

Final Thought

The idea that we can engineer our way out of environmental challenges is appealing. It offers simplicity and control. It suggests that complex systems can be adjusted with precision.

But that assumption carries risk.

Because the more we attempt to manipulate systems we do not fully understand, the more likely we are to create consequences we cannot easily reverse.

Lightning is not the problem.

But the belief that everything in nature must be engineered into submission might be.

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