Irrational Fear

Irrational Fear

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Joe's avatar
Joe
8d

I have a great idea for a startup with the goal of preventing volcanic eruptions which everyone knows cause climate change. Would anyone like to contribute.

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
Mar 29

The claim "that natural systems are errors", is so ridiculously stupid.

The natural systems have been so for eons...

Now a "start up" challenges?

"manipulate systems we do not fully understand". I would proffer that;

" manipulate systems we know nothing about".

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