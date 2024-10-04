1.) Episode Description

In this long-form interview Neoborn Caveman explores the topics of climate change, weather patterns, natural variability, and the influence of human activities with the climate expert Dr Matthew M Wielicki.

They discuss the role of volcanic eruptions, the impact of CO2 emissions, and the need for a holistic view of climate change; and also touch on the potential agenda behind climate policies, the role of central authority, and the hypocrisy of certain individuals and organizations.

Neoborn and Matthew try to find the ways to live and emphasize the importance of free markets, the challenges of reducing consumption, and the need for technological advancements and how the military-industrial complex and China's environmental impact affect everything and everyone.

They don't shy away from discussing the environmental and safety concerns of offshoring industries and the hypocrisy of Western countries; plus they talk about the potential of solar power and nuclear energy as alternatives, along with the dangers of geoengineering and the need for trust in experts.

NC and Matthew also discuss how the unreasonable fear and anxiety driving climate activism and the irony of overconsumption in urban areas are leading to doom instead of a better future that comes with self-sufficiency.

2.) Episode Description

Dr Matthew M Wielicki dialled in for a stimulating discussion about everything from intolerant DEI policy, to woke ideology, to climate consternation craziness, and more.

1× 0:00 -49:46

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.