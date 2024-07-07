Unseen Calm: The North Pacific's Historic Storm-Free Period
A First in the Satellite Era: No Named Storms in Early Summer
For the first time in the satellite era, which began in 1966, the entire North Pacific has experienced an extraordinary meteorological anomaly. From June 1 to July 3, 2024, there was no named storm activity in the western, central, or eastern North Pacific. This period of calm is highly unusual given the historical storm activity in the region during th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Irrational Fear to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.