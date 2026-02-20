For more than a decade, climate policy has rested on a simple and powerful premise. Rising greenhouse gases increase radiative forcing, trap more heat, and therefore drive modern warming. From this premise flows everything from emissions caps to net-zero mandates. The logic appears straightforward. Control CO₂ and you control the climate.

But the Earth does not respond to narratives.

It responds to energy.

That distinction is not philosophical. It is physical.

In my earlier work, especially Does More CO₂ = More Heat?, I emphasized that Earth’s climate has never behaved as a simple one-variable system. Geological records repeatedly show periods where CO₂ and temperature diverge, suggesting that solar radiation, ocean circulation, cloud dynamics, and feedback processes all play critical roles in shaping climate states.

Now, a new paper examining surface solar radiation datasets over Germany introduces a result that deserves far more attention than it is currently receiving.

It finds a statistically significant increase in surface solar radiation on the order of roughly +4 W/m² per decade from 1995 to 2020 across multiple independent datasets.

That is not a temperature anomaly.

That is not a model output.

That is a direct change in energy reaching the surface.

And climate, at its core, is an energy balance problem.

The Missing Variable in the Public Conversation

When the public hears about radiative forcing, the discussion is almost always framed around greenhouse gases and outgoing longwave radiation. That framing is not wrong, but it is incomplete.

Two fundamental flows govern the climate system:

Incoming shortwave solar radiation and outgoing longwave infrared radiation.

Τhe absorption bands of Earth's atmosphere (grey colour) delimit its atmospheric windows (middle panel) and the effect they have on both downgoing solar radiation and upgoing thermal radiation emitted near the surface is shown in the top panel. The individual absorption spectra of major greenhouse gases plus Rayleigh scattering are shown in the lower panel.

CO₂ primarily influences the latter.

Surface solar radiation directly affects the former.

If more solar energy is reaching the surface due to changes in cloud cover, aerosol loading, or atmospheric transparency, then the surface can warm even without proportional changes in greenhouse forcing.

This is not speculative physics. It is the basic structure of the Earth’s energy budget.

In Unsettled Science: Are We Really Measuring Earth’s Energy Imbalance Accurately?, I explored how even small shifts in energy flux measured in watts per meter squared can have outsized climatic implications over time because the system integrates energy continuously, not instantaneously.

That is why the Germany dataset is so important.

It moves the discussion away from abstract attribution models and toward observed changes in energy input at the surface.

Why Germany Is a Particularly Powerful Case Study

Germany is not just another region in the dataset. It is one of the most instrumented areas in the world when it comes to radiation measurements, atmospheric monitoring, and long-term climate observations.

The new study compiles multiple gridded surface solar radiation products and finds consistent brightening trends across datasets, with values clustering around 3.8 to 4.6 W/m² per decade and strong statistical significance.

This consistency matters.

Because it suggests we are not looking at noise, measurement drift, or a single dataset artifact. We are looking at a coherent signal in incoming solar energy at the surface.

And once we translate that signal into physical units, the implications become far more profound than temperature discussions alone.

A Question That Is Rarely Asked Honestly

If surface solar radiation is increasing measurably, then a fundamental attribution question emerges.

How much of the observed warming in a highly monitored region like Germany is due to increased solar energy reaching the surface… and how much is due to greenhouse gas forcing?

That is not a rhetorical question.

Below the paywall, we will walk through the paper in detail, translate the radiation trends into energy terms, compare them directly to commonly cited global energy imbalance estimates, and explore a thought experiment:

If Germany is representative of broader brightening trends, how much of modern warming could be explained by changes in incoming solar energy rather than CO₂ alone?

