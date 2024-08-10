In recent years, there has been a growing push from large governmental organizations and mainstream media (MSM) to significantly reduce or eliminate meat consumption to save the planet.

Technical mitigation potential of changing diets by 2050 according to a range of scenarios examined in the literature. Estimates indicate technical potential only and include additional effects of carbon sequestration from land-sparing. Source: https://www.ipcc.ch/srccl/chapter/chapter-5/5-5-mitigation-options-challenges-and-opportunities/5-5-2-demand-side-mitigation-options/5-5-2-1-mitigation-potential-of-different-diets/figure-5-12/

This movement, often driven by climate alarmism, has led to widespread calls for dietary changes that many argue are unnecessary and even harmful. As someone who has embraced a primarily carnivore diet, I’ve experienced firsthand the benefits of meat consumption, both in terms of health and well-being which contrasts sharply with the negative portrayal of meat in the public discourse on both health and the environment.

A Personal Journey: The Benefits of a Carnivore Diet

Over the past few months, I’ve transitioned to a diet that is predominantly carnivorous, supplemented with vegetables, fruits, and nuts. This change has led to a dramatic improvement in my health. At 191lbs today, from 208lbs recently, I’ve noticed a significant reduction in the puffiness of my face and a loss of belly fat that I had previously accepted as inevitable. More importantly, my digestive health has improved remarkably, something I had long considered beyond my control.

While I’m not strictly carnivore, the inclusion of animal products and the reduction of processed foods has been central to these positive changes. I’m scheduled to have blood work done soon to ensure that this diet isn’t adversely affecting my cholesterol levels, though it’s worth noting that the link between cholesterol and heart disease has increasingly been called into question. Recent research suggests that high cholesterol may not be the direct cause of heart disease that it’s often portrayed to be, challenging the basis of long-standing dietary guidelines.

Upcycling: Nature's Hidden Environmental Champion

Upcycling is a concept that is celebrated across various industries as a sustainable practice. It involves taking waste materials or useless products and transforming them into something valuable. This concept is widely accepted as environmentally beneficial in almost every context—except when it comes to ranching.

Cattle are one of nature’s most efficient upcyclers. They take inedible grasses and shrubs, which would otherwise go to waste, and convert them into high-quality protein and essential micronutrients. This process not only provides a crucial food source but also plays a vital role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Cattle grazing can even help manage land by reducing wildfire risks through the removal of excess vegetation.

A study conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln found that ranching can be done in a carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative manner. The study examined the carbon footprint of beef production and found that, when managed properly, cattle grazing can sequester more carbon than it emits. This challenges the narrative that cattle are a significant driver of climate change, suggesting that with proper management, ranching could be part of lowering global GHG concentrations.

The Push to End Meat Consumption: A Bill Gates and Industry-Driven Agenda

Despite the benefits of meat consumption and the sustainability of ranching, there is a concerted effort by various individuals, industries, and governmental bodies to reduce or eliminate meat from our diets. Organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have repeatedly called for dietary shifts away from meat to combat climate change. The MSM has amplified these calls, often framing meat consumption as a major environmental sin.