You can catch the recaps for May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, January, February, March, April, May, Summer, September, and October.
Are Climate Models Built on Science—or Speculation?
Climate models command an almost sacred reverence in policy circles, portrayed as irrefutable oracles guiding our global response to climate change. But what if they’re not? What if these supposed pillars of "settled science" are riddled with guesswork, biased assumptions, and flawed inputs? The polished graphs and projections may dazzle, but peel back the layers, and you’ll find a house of cards. If we’re betting humanity’s future on these models, we’d better be sure they’re grounded in reality, not in wishful thinking. Let’s dive into the shaky foundations propping up these models and ask the uncomfortable question: are they tools of genuine insight or dangerous weapons of mass misdirection?
From Sanctuaries of Thought to Factories of Conformity
Universities once stood as temples of intellectual freedom, where ideas clashed, debates raged, and the pursuit of truth reigned supreme. Today, they’ve morphed into something unrecognizable, corporate-style bureaucracies where administrators, not educators, dictate the agenda. What began as a mission of enlightenment has been hijacked by unchecked administrative expansion and ideological conformity. The result? A higher education system that stifles curiosity, punishes dissent, and burdens students with skyrocketing costs to fund a sprawling bureaucracy. If universities are no longer bastions of free thought, then what are they? And more importantly, can they be saved?
A Hurricane Season That Blew Away the Hype
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season came and went with little to support the pre-season frenzy of "record-breaking" forecasts. Despite dire predictions of up to 33 named storms by prominent voices like Dr. Michael Mann and amplified warnings from NOAA, reality delivered a season that was, by all measures, historically average: 18 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and just 3 major ones. So, how did we go from dramatic headlines of “unprecedented” activity to another run-of-the-mill season? This disconnect between prediction and reality isn’t just a forecasting hiccup, it’s a cautionary tale about media sensationalism, scientific overreach, and the erosion of public trust. Let’s unpack how we got here and why it matters.
