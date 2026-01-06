Happy New Year, everyone!

As we kick off 2026, I want to start by thanking all of you… my readers, subscribers, and supporters, for making 2025 such an incredible year for Irrational Fear. Your engagement, shares, and feedback have been the fuel behind everything I do here. I’ve had the great pleasure of hitting the slopes this winter at some amazing spots: Steamboat Springs, Copper, Winter Park, Palisades at Tahoe, and Northstar. It’s been a much-needed break, but it also means my writing output hasn’t been as prolific lately. That said, I’m recharged and ready to dive back in.

Looking back, 2025 was a banner year for the Irrational Fear. I published over 102 articles on irrationalfear.com, breaking down the data, myths, and hypocrisies in the climate narrative. For those on the $50 annual subscription, that’s less than 50 cents per article—real value for unfiltered, evidence-based insights. Thanks to your support, the popularity of this Substack has exploded. I know for a fact that prominent politicians, decision-makers in government, and industry leaders are reading these posts. It’s gratifying to see the impact.

In my view, 2025 will go down as the year the climate grift was fully exposed. The virtue signaling from governments and global elites hit new lows, and people started waking up. We’ve seen climate anxiety plummet among young people as they access more real-world information and witness the blatant hypocrisy. Take the COP conference in Belém, Brazil—held in a region where residents lack basic sanitation.

I can’t imagine their top concern is a slight increase in temperature or atmospheric CO2. Events like that put the agenda on full display.

I’m proud to have played a part in exposing this, bringing data and observations to the masses that were suppressed just a few years ago through organized “consensus” manufacturing. I hope this trend accelerates in 2026. My goal is to keep publishing about two articles per week, spotlighting the inconvenient truths the climate narrative sweeps under the rug. These highlight how the benefits of cheap, reliable energy from fossil fuels far outweigh the catastrophic predictions that have never materialized. So much of what we’ve been fed, even from high-ranking institutions like the National Climate Assessment, has proven not just wrong, but often the complete opposite of reality.

One stark example: The first National Climate Assessment in 2000 predicted heat waves would become nearly yearly events. Instead, the number of hot days has decreased across most of the United States, except the West Coast.

My mission this year is to hold these government and academic institutions accountable, along with the mainstream media that amplifies their storylines without ever checking the data.

A perfect case in point is a brand-new paper published in Nature Geoscience on January 5, 2026, about Greenland’s Prudhoe Dome.

This ties directly into what I’ve called the “Greenland Warming Paradox,” which I detailed in a previous article. In short, Greenland has been dramatically warmer in the past… like during the Holocene Thermal Maximum 9,000 to 5,000 years ago, when temperatures were 4–8.5°C higher than today, yet sea levels were lower. This challenges the alarmist claims that modest modern warming will drown the world.

The new paper reveals that Prudhoe Dome, a key part of northwestern Greenland’s ice sheet, was completely ice-free around 7,000 years ago during the early Holocene. This happened at pre-industrial CO2 levels, under natural warming of just 3–5°C above today’s temperatures. If CO2 is the supposed driver of today’s melting, why was Greenland deglaciating back then without any human emissions?

This is the kind of bombshell that should make headlines for debunking the narrative, but instead, it’s being spun as a warning for future warming.

It’s a classic example of how ideology twists science. I’ve been ahead of the curve on this… discussing these paradoxes on my Substack long before they hit academic journals or media. It gives me great pleasure to see these ideas percolate out, but it’s also a reminder of how ingrained the alarmism still is.

For paid subscribers, you'll get the full deep dive below on this new Nature Geoscience paper, including how it essentially disproves the idea that CO2 is the primary driver of warming in the northern hemisphere (at least based on Greenland's history).