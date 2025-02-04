At the end of each month, I share a roundup of the top articles posted, as many new subscribers may not be aware of previous content. You can catch the recaps for May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, January, February, March, April, May, Summer, September, October, November, and the top stories of 2024. Thank you for supporting Irrational Fear and independent, science-driven journalism. Stay informed, and be sure to check out any articles you may have missed!

The Truth Behind California’s Wildfires—And What the Media Won’t Tell You 🔥 Dr. Michael Mann wants you to believe that climate change is the driving force behind California’s wildfires. But history, and basic fire science, tell a different story. "Firestorm of Lies" breaks down the real causes of the devastating Pacific Palisades Fire, from decades of poor land management to failed water policies and reckless urban expansion into fire-prone areas. While the media pushes a convenient climate narrative, the facts show that these fires aren’t new, nor are they the result of rising CO₂ levels. 🔥 Why are Santa Ana winds and human ignition the real culprits?

🔥 How did California squander its record rainfall, leaving firefighters without water?

🔥 Why does the media ignore practical solutions like controlled burns and infrastructure upgrades? This was the most-read article of January on Irrational Fear, and for good reason. Don’t settle for the headlines… get the facts. 🔗 Read "Firestorm of Lies" and see why wildfires are a policy failure, not a climate crisis. Climate Lawfare: When Courts Replace Democracy 🏛️ In 2024, activists and politicians found a new way to push radical climate policies, by bypassing voters and weaponizing the courts. From billion-dollar lawsuits to financial blacklisting and censorship, climate lawfare has become the preferred tool to enforce ideological control while avoiding public scrutiny. 💰 New York’s $75 billion fossil fuel fine—who really pays?

🚫 Edinburgh’s advertising ban—free speech or selective censorship?

📉 Banks and pension funds forcing compliance—at whose expense? This isn’t about protecting the planet. It’s about power, money, and control. "Weaponizing Climate Science: The Rise of Climate Lawfare and Its Threat to Democracy" was the second most-read article of January on Irrational Fear, and for good reason. 🔗 Read it here and see how legal loopholes are being used to reshape your future—without your consent. The End of the Climate-Industrial Complex? ⚡ President Trump’s second term kicked off with a flurry of executive orders dismantling climate mandates and reversing years of bureaucratic overreach. From rolling back regulations on energy production to pulling the U.S. out of costly climate agreements, these actions mark a seismic shift in American policy. 🏭 Rescinding Biden-era climate policies—what it means for energy and the economy

💸 Ending the climate cash grab—who really benefits from these rollbacks?

🌍 Withdrawing from global climate agreements—is this the end of the Paris Accord for good? "The Beginning of the End for the Climate-Industrial Complex" was the third most-read article of January on Irrational Fear—and it’s easy to see why. This is more than a policy change; it’s a declaration of independence from the global climate agenda. 🔗 Read it here and see how this shake-up could reshape the future of energy, science, and policy. Climate Hype vs. Reality: What the Media Won’t Tell You 🧐 Every year, the most media-hyped climate papers set the stage for public panic—but do their predictions ever come true? In Part 8 of this investigative series, Examining the Most Newsworthy Climate Papers (2024 Edition), I dissect the top studies that dominated headlines and expose the gaps between media fearmongering and scientific reality. 🔍 Is the Atlantic Ocean’s circulation really on the verge of collapse—or is this just another exaggerated doomsday prediction?

📊 Did a heavily publicized study on economic inequality twist data to frame climate change as the sole culprit?

📰 How does the climate-industrial complex fuel a self-perpetuating cycle of alarmist headlines and research funding? This fourth most-read article of January on Irrational Fear breaks down how media outlets cherry-pick the most catastrophic claims while ignoring measured, data-driven research. If you’re tired of misleading climate narratives, this is a must-read. 🔗 Read it here and see how climate science is being manipulated to serve an agenda, not the truth.

These articles are ranked by views as reported by Substack.

