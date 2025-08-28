First, what the AMOC actually is

Think of the Atlantic as a slow conveyor belt. Warm salty water flows north near the surface. Colder, heavier water sinks and returns south in the deep. This large-scale exchange is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC. It helps keep Western Europe mild, influences fish, storms, and the climate.

Oceanographers measure big currents in Sverdrups. One Sverdrup is equivalent to one million cubic meters of water per second. The AMOC at mid latitudes typically sits in the tens of Sverdrups. That is a lot of moving water.

How we measure it in the real ocean

Since 2004, an array of instruments across the Atlantic, near 26.5 degrees North, has monitored the overturning process day by day. This is the RAPID array. It estimates total northward flow near the surface, southward flow in the deep, and the heat carried north. There are other lines farther north, such as OSNAP, along with a simple but powerful record in the Florida Current, where a cable has tracked transport through the Straits of Florida since the early nineteen-eighties.

These are not guesses. They are instruments in the water.

What the instruments show

RAPID sees large natural swings from year to year. Over the full record, the trend is small and not statistically strong. The Florida Current record, which now spans four decades, shows no long-term decline.

The UK Met Office summary itself notes that OSNAP is too short to say anything firm about longer-term change. You can browse the Met Office AMOC page here for the same conclusion in plain words and pictures: Met Office AMOC.

So the best measurements we have do not show a collapse. They show variability.

